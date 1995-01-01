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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Niranjali Amerasinghe
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 6, 2026, midnight
Developing countries around the world are finding themselves in a vicious cycle. As global emissions rise, climate disasters accelerate, hitting the developing world hardest. These countries then take out high-interest loans, sinking deeper into debt, which forces them to shelve climate change mitigation strategies. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome Niranjali Amerasinghe of ActionAid USA to discuss the work of her organization. We look at how debt in the Global South severely hampers the ability of those countries to fight the devastating impacts of climate change, and talk about the harms of the Trump administration's drastic aid cuts on the earth's most vulnerable populations.
Track: Return Of The Narq
Artist: Cadillac Jones
Album: The Big Takedown
Label: Fingerprint Records
Year: 2006

Track: I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl
Artist: Nina Simone
Album: Nina Simone Sings The Blues
Label: RCA Victor
Year: 1967

Track: Fight For Your Mind
Artist: Ben Harper
Album: Fight For Your Mind
Label: Virgin
Year: 1995

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00:29:00 1 Oct. 6, 2026
San Francisco
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