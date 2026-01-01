Summary: Beoga are Back In the Lab after dropping out of Ed Sheeran’s tour. Finnish folk metalists, Ritva Nero drop Bombschottische, more new music from NYC’s Celtic Cross, Edinburgh’s Sisken Green, Breton Bourrees from Trouz Bras, and Shooglenifty pour out some compassion for the Bairns (Babies) Of Gaza. Music the wells up with heart and conscience from Celt In A Twist!