The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 8, 2026, midnight
Beoga are Back In the Lab after dropping out of Ed Sheeran’s tour. Finnish folk metalists, Ritva Nero drop Bombschottische, more new music from NYC’s Celtic Cross, Edinburgh’s Sisken Green, Breton Bourrees from Trouz Bras, and Shooglenifty pour out some compassion for the Bairns (Babies) Of Gaza. Music the wells up with heart and conscience from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Beoga - Back In the Lab

Celtic Cross - Slan Go Foill

Cassie And Maggie - The Big Hewer CANCON

The Paperboys - I’ve Just Seen A Face CANCON

Ritva Nero - Bombschottische

Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train

Sisken Green - As I Went Walking

Hayden Stern - The Morning Dark

The Go Set - The Miner’s Son

Grumpy O Sheep - Strayaway Child

Trouz Bras - Rainy Day Bourree/Courtship Bourree

Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree CANCON

Shooglenifty - Bairns O Gaza

Louise Bichan - Binnorie

Rawlins Cross - Joey Clements/Red Island Tune CANCON



59:37

Celt In A Twist October 13 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:37 1 Oct. 8, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:37  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 