Beoga are Back In the Lab after dropping out of Ed Sheeran’s tour. Finnish folk metalists, Ritva Nero drop Bombschottische, more new music from NYC’s Celtic Cross, Edinburgh’s Sisken Green, Breton Bourrees from Trouz Bras, and Shooglenifty pour out some compassion for the Bairns (Babies) Of Gaza. Music the wells up with heart and conscience from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Beoga - Back In the Lab
Celtic Cross - Slan Go Foill
Cassie And Maggie - The Big Hewer CANCON
The Paperboys - I’ve Just Seen A Face CANCON
Ritva Nero - Bombschottische
Roddy MacDonald - Bullet Train
Sisken Green - As I Went Walking
Hayden Stern - The Morning Dark
The Go Set - The Miner’s Son
Grumpy O Sheep - Strayaway Child
Trouz Bras - Rainy Day Bourree/Courtship Bourree
Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree CANCON
Shooglenifty - Bairns O Gaza
Louise Bichan - Binnorie
Rawlins Cross - Joey Clements/Red Island Tune CANCON