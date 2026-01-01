Andrew Weiss: "Ellis Island: Who Arrived There, Why and What Was it Like"

Subtitle:

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Andrew Weiss & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 9, 2026, midnight

Summary: Between 1892 and 1956 about 12 million people immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island, in the harbor of New York City. Who were these immigrants? Where did they come from? What was the experience of getting to Ellis Island and what happened to them once they arrived? In this archive edition of Radio Curious, we visited with Andrew Weiss, who I met in 1992 when he was a tour guide at Ellis Island, working for the City of New York. I spoke with Andrew Weiss in November of 1992, when he was a doctoral candidate at Columbia University and a teacher at Barnard College in New York City. I asked him to begin by telling us about the history of Ellis Island.



Originally Broadcast: November 23, 1992

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 30th year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



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Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



