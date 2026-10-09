Summary: Three years since October 7th, Columbia University professor Joseph Massad joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss what this period has revealed about Israel, the powers that sustain it and the Palestinian struggle for liberation. He explains why Israel, unlike the English settler colonies of Canada, the US, Australia and New Zealand, has never secured world recognition. He argues that, having lost the demographic war, Israel is left with genocide or a radical new attempt at ethnic cleansing as its remaining strategy. He also takes on the so-called liberal pro-Palestinian position, which shows solidarity with Palestinians as victims but condemns them for resisting.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer follows Ansarallah and the Yemeni Armed Forces as they push to cut off the city of Taiz from Saudi-held Aden, capturing Saudi, American and Canadian-made weapons and armoured vehicles along the way. Yemeni forces are also taking the fight into Saudi Arabia itself, with missile and drone strikes on Aramco oil facilities and the main international airport in Riyadh.



Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports that Israeli shelling, airstrikes and demolitions continue to destroy border villages across southern Lebanon. And marking the anniversary of October 7th, Hezbollah issued a statement saying Israel has failed to break the resolve of the Palestinian people.

