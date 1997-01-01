Sonic Café #500/ He’s Going The Distance

Subtitle: He’s Going The Distance

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 9, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, like pictures from the past, this time we’re taking a look back to celebrate a huge milestone — episode 500 of the Sonic Café. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and yes, we’ve officially gone the distance — 500 episodes of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, and most importantly, connection with you.



To mark the occasion, we’ll rewind to our first 50 shows — the music that started it all. We don’t usually repeat songs here at the Café, but for this milestone, we’re making an exception. Why 50? Because 50 times 10 equals 500 — it just fits.



You’ll hear Everclear’s AM Radio (a perfect flashback track), plus Dirty Vegas, Roxy Music, Smash Mouth, the legendary Johnny Cash, Jet, The Who, and more. Then near the bottom of the hour, another Sonic Café mash-up — We’ll spin Pomplamoose blending The Police with The Proclaimers’ 500-mile walking wonder I’m Gonna Be. How could we not?



We’ve also got laughs for you from Jim Gaffigan, who’s going the distance, for fried bread, and Key & Peele, capture that sweet rush of being in boarding group one. Oh — and a big Sonic Café shout-out to our first returning sponsor: Race to Pluto, the new reality show following billionaires as they race to be first to the ninth planet. Appointment TV for sure.



So let’s kick it off. From 1964, here’s James Brown, the Godfather of Soul. We’re still here, still going the distance — and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: I Am a Camera

Artist: The Buggles

LP: Adventures in Modern Recording

Yr: 1982

Song 2: Papa's Got A Brand New Bag

Artist: James Brown

LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1964-1967) (Disc 1)

Yr: 1964

Song 3: AM Radio

Artist: Everclear

LP: Songs From an American Movie

Yr: 2000

Song 4: Days Go By

Artist: Dirty Vegas

LP:

Yr. 2004

Song 5: Are you ready for fried bread?

Artist: Jim Gaffigan

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 6: Love Is The Drug

Artist: Roxy Music

LP:

Yr: 1985

Song 7: Walkin' On The Sun

Artist: Smash Mouth

LP: Fush Yu Mang

Year: 1997

Song 8: Personal Jesus

Artist: Johnny Cash

LP: American IV - The Man Comes Around

Yr: 2002

Song 9: Every Breath + 500 Miles (MASHUP)

Artist: Pomplamoose

LP: Mashup

Yr: 2021

Song 10: Race To Pluto Reality TV Show (Radio)

Artist: GTA V

LP:

Yr:

Song 11: And She Was

Artist: Talking Heads

LP: Little Creatures

Yr: 1985

Song 12: Rollover DJ

Artist: Jet

LP: Get Born

Yr: 2003

Song 13: Boarding a Plane Shouldn’t Be This Hard

Artist: Key & Peele

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 14: Love Reign O'er Me

Artist: The Who

LP:

Yr: 1975

Song 15: Games People Play

Artist: The Alan Parsons Project

LP: The Best Of The Alan Parsons Project

Yr: 1980

Song 16: Polk Salad Annie

Artist: Tony Joe White

LP:

Yr: 1969

Song 17: Sunshine

Artist: Jonothan Edwards

LP: Anchorman Soundtrack

Yr: 1971

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





