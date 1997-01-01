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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
He’s Going The Distance
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, like pictures from the past, this time we’re taking a look back to celebrate a huge milestone — episode 500 of the Sonic Café. I’m your host, Scott Clark, and yes, we’ve officially gone the distance — 500 episodes of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, and most importantly, connection with you.

To mark the occasion, we’ll rewind to our first 50 shows — the music that started it all. We don’t usually repeat songs here at the Café, but for this milestone, we’re making an exception. Why 50? Because 50 times 10 equals 500 — it just fits.

You’ll hear Everclear’s AM Radio (a perfect flashback track), plus Dirty Vegas, Roxy Music, Smash Mouth, the legendary Johnny Cash, Jet, The Who, and more. Then near the bottom of the hour, another Sonic Café mash-up — We’ll spin Pomplamoose blending The Police with The Proclaimers’ 500-mile walking wonder I’m Gonna Be. How could we not?

We’ve also got laughs for you from Jim Gaffigan, who’s going the distance, for fried bread, and Key & Peele, capture that sweet rush of being in boarding group one. Oh — and a big Sonic Café shout-out to our first returning sponsor: Race to Pluto, the new reality show following billionaires as they race to be first to the ninth planet. Appointment TV for sure.

So let’s kick it off. From 1964, here’s James Brown, the Godfather of Soul. We’re still here, still going the distance — and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I Am a Camera
Artist: The Buggles
LP: Adventures in Modern Recording
Yr: 1982
Song 2: Papa's Got A Brand New Bag
Artist: James Brown
LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1964-1967) (Disc 1)
Yr: 1964
Song 3: AM Radio
Artist: Everclear
LP: Songs From an American Movie
Yr: 2000
Song 4: Days Go By
Artist: Dirty Vegas
LP:
Yr. 2004
Song 5: Are you ready for fried bread?
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 6: Love Is The Drug
Artist: Roxy Music
LP:
Yr: 1985
Song 7: Walkin' On The Sun
Artist: Smash Mouth
LP: Fush Yu Mang
Year: 1997
Song 8: Personal Jesus
Artist: Johnny Cash
LP: American IV - The Man Comes Around
Yr: 2002
Song 9: Every Breath + 500 Miles (MASHUP)
Artist: Pomplamoose
LP: Mashup
Yr: 2021
Song 10: Race To Pluto Reality TV Show (Radio)
Artist: GTA V
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: And She Was
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Little Creatures
Yr: 1985
Song 12: Rollover DJ
Artist: Jet
LP: Get Born
Yr: 2003
Song 13: Boarding a Plane Shouldn’t Be This Hard
Artist: Key & Peele
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 14: Love Reign O'er Me
Artist: The Who
LP:
Yr: 1975
Song 15: Games People Play
Artist: The Alan Parsons Project
LP: The Best Of The Alan Parsons Project
Yr: 1980
Song 16: Polk Salad Annie
Artist: Tony Joe White
LP:
Yr: 1969
Song 17: Sunshine
Artist: Jonothan Edwards
LP: Anchorman Soundtrack
Yr: 1971
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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