Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Vera Brittain WWII Campaigned against RAF bombing of civilians BBC Witness History 2018 - 00:10:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Lancaster to Vulcan Ian Lomax Avro Hewritage Museum Woodford Stockport - 01:40:00

#4 - The Bankers Who Funded Hitler During WWII And Got Away With It - 00:30:00

#5 - Ex-Consul General Sir Vincent Fean and FO chief SImon McDonald 20 British Diplomats Expelled from Jerusalem - 00:10:00

#6 - Jacob Rees-Mogg on Tucker Carlson Prepare for War Britains Most Pro-War Advocate - 01:00:00

#7 - Vladimir Putin on Soviet Collapse Egon Bahr German Reunification and roots of the Ukraine war - 00:10:00

#8 - Ex-diplomat Ian Proud UK has been at war with Russia since 2014 why war with Russia may be a European extinction event - 01:00:00