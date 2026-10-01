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Program Information
State Of The City reports
South African Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize - Chair of UN Commission that called Gaza genocide
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Oct. 9, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/10/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-43/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Vera Brittain WWII Campaigned against RAF bombing of civilians BBC Witness History 2018 - 00:10:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Lancaster to Vulcan Ian Lomax Avro Hewritage Museum Woodford Stockport - 01:40:00
#4 - The Bankers Who Funded Hitler During WWII And Got Away With It - 00:30:00
#5 - Ex-Consul General Sir Vincent Fean and FO chief SImon McDonald 20 British Diplomats Expelled from Jerusalem - 00:10:00
#6 - Jacob Rees-Mogg on Tucker Carlson Prepare for War Britains Most Pro-War Advocate - 01:00:00
#7 - Vladimir Putin on Soviet Collapse Egon Bahr German Reunification and roots of the Ukraine war - 00:10:00
#8 - Ex-diplomat Ian Proud UK has been at war with Russia since 2014 why war with Russia may be a European extinction event - 01:00:00

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03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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Download Program Podcast
03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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Download Program Podcast
03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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 01:40:00  64Kbps mp3
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03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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Download Program Podcast
03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
03:00:00 1 Oct. 9, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
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