Carney is in-step with the U.S.

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Program Type: 5

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Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: Despite Carney's talk, Canada is in-step with the United States & Japan in undermining EV production.



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