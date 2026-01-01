Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261016.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- There are large scale protests going on in many countries. There has been a lot of focus on the French student protests which are continuing- maybe because it reminds us of the French protests in 1968 when civil unrest emerged around the planet. We will begin with some massive protests in India, where the Modi government removed millions of people from the voting rolls, allegedly targeting Muslims. The police and military detained and injured thousands of civilians, including many politicians, and blocked social media. Thousands took to the streets in Portugal to rally against soaring rents and house prices, with dozens injured by a violent police crackdown as I put this show together on Thursday. In Colombia thousands of riot police and military attacked crowds protesting a new anti-terror bill and the new right-wing President Espriella. In Brazil students are protesting against Flavio Bolsonaro who received the most votes in the first round of presidential elections last week. France 24 correspondent Jan Onoszko reports from Rio- including protester comments and speculation on why many youth are choosing to follow the right-wing politician



From JAPAN- NHK spent quite a bit of time talking about and with South African born Navi Pillay who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. Pillay defended Nelson Mandela, was the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, a judge at the ICC and the ICJ. Germany has authorized a social media ban for children under the age of 13. Houthi rebels in Yemen has been engaging in missile strikes with Saudi Arabia.



From CUBA- Israeli PM Netanyahu wants investigations into the Israeli creators of and participants in the award winning documentary film NAZA. The Pentagon killed another 4 people on a speedboat in the Caribbean allegedly carrying drugs. Der Spiegel published testimonies from 10 Israeli soldiers describing how troops murdered Palestinians and recorded them as being terrorists.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The best hope is that one of these days the ground will get disgusted enough just to walk away - leaving people with nothing more to stand ON than what they have so bloody well stood FOR up to now."

--Kenneth Patchen



Dan Roberts

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