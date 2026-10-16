Summary: One year into the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed more than 1,450 Palestinians in Gaza. Asem Alnabih, engineer, PhD researcher and Alaraby TV correspondent in Gaza, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to describe a ceasefire that exists only on paper, as Israel continues to control who eats, who gets medical treatment and who lives in a tent. He tells the story of eight-year-old Warda, who doesn’t remember life before the genocide and doesn’t know what home means. He also discusses his reporting on women with breast cancer, who face full removal of the breast because Israel blocks radiation therapy from entering Gaza. And he offers advice to supporters abroad on how to make sure their help reaches people who need it most.

On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer follows Ansarallah and the Yemeni Armed Forces as they encircle the city of Taiz and offer amnesty to Saudi-backed Yemeni fighters who lay down their arms. Yemeni forces are also striking deep inside Saudi Arabia, shutting down the main international airport in Riyadh and hitting the headquarters of the Saudi oil giant Aramco, 1,400 kilometres away.

Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports that Israeli forces continue to kill civilians and invade towns across southern Lebanon. And Hezbollah announces a housing program for families whose homes were destroyed, criticizing the Lebanese government for failing to compensate them.

