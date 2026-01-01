1. Speak Truth - Homeboy Sandman ft. Kurious, Breeze Brewin and Aesop Rock 2. Anything Goes - Ras Kass 3. Louder Than Ever - Phantasm & Soulbrotha 4. The Kost of Reked Supras - Jake Kost ft. Supastition and Reks 5. Levitate (Like Magic) - Funky DL 6. Steal & Rob - Junior M.A.F.I.A. ft. Notorious B.I.G. 7. More & More - Mr. Guebz x Steve.Be. 8. Cash Rulez - Mello Soul Black & Jah-Dee 9. The C.D.C. (Cypher for Disease Control) Shylow remix - First Division ft. 10. Books, Supastition, Torae, Prince Po, Baron and Ruste Juxx 11. Vibes & Stuff - A Tribe Called Quest 12. NOX - A.Y.E. ft. Khadija 13. Oh Yes! - Slipmat Brothers (Jazz Spastiks) & Penpals 14. Visionary Riches - Apollo Brown & Skyzoo 15. Racine(s) - Le Makizar 16. Heeey - J-Rawls feat. El Da Sensei, John Robinson, LeFortheUncool & Afaliah 17. Problems - Young Zee 18. Eternity - Kameleon Beats
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
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