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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2026, midnight
1. Speak Truth - Homeboy Sandman ft. Kurious, Breeze Brewin and Aesop Rock
2. Anything Goes - Ras Kass
3. Louder Than Ever - Phantasm & Soulbrotha
4. The Kost of Reked Supras - Jake Kost ft. Supastition and Reks
5. Levitate (Like Magic) - Funky DL
6. Steal & Rob - Junior M.A.F.I.A. ft. Notorious B.I.G.
7. More & More - Mr. Guebz x Steve.Be.
8. Cash Rulez - Mello Soul Black & Jah-Dee
9. The C.D.C. (Cypher for Disease Control) Shylow remix - First Division ft. 10. Books, Supastition, Torae, Prince Po, Baron and Ruste Juxx
11. Vibes & Stuff - A Tribe Called Quest
12. NOX - A.Y.E. ft. Khadija
13. Oh Yes! - Slipmat Brothers (Jazz Spastiks) & Penpals
14. Visionary Riches - Apollo Brown & Skyzoo
15. Racine(s) - Le Makizar
16. Heeey - J-Rawls feat. El Da Sensei, John Robinson, LeFortheUncool & Afaliah
17. Problems - Young Zee
18. Eternity - Kameleon Beats
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario


Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:16 1 Oct. 14, 2026
Gammatorium/Hamilton Ontario Canada
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