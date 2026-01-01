Summary: 1. Speak Truth - Homeboy Sandman ft. Kurious, Breeze Brewin and Aesop Rock

2. Anything Goes - Ras Kass

3. Louder Than Ever - Phantasm & Soulbrotha

4. The Kost of Reked Supras - Jake Kost ft. Supastition and Reks

5. Levitate (Like Magic) - Funky DL

6. Steal & Rob - Junior M.A.F.I.A. ft. Notorious B.I.G.

7. More & More - Mr. Guebz x Steve.Be.

8. Cash Rulez - Mello Soul Black & Jah-Dee

9. The C.D.C. (Cypher for Disease Control) Shylow remix - First Division ft. 10. Books, Supastition, Torae, Prince Po, Baron and Ruste Juxx

11. Vibes & Stuff - A Tribe Called Quest

12. NOX - A.Y.E. ft. Khadija

13. Oh Yes! - Slipmat Brothers (Jazz Spastiks) & Penpals

14. Visionary Riches - Apollo Brown & Skyzoo

15. Racine(s) - Le Makizar

16. Heeey - J-Rawls feat. El Da Sensei, John Robinson, LeFortheUncool & Afaliah

17. Problems - Young Zee

18. Eternity - Kameleon Beats