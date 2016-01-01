Summary: It’s hard to look at the stream of corruption pouring out of this White House, news that makes Watergate look quaint, and not think to yourself that the Blue Wave is coming but after the surprises of the 2016 and 2024 elections, Democrats should take nothing for granted. This week on Sea Change Radio, the first part of our discussion with Democratic Strategist Tom Bonier as we try to make heads or tails of what to expect in the upcoming midterm elections. We look at the strengths and weaknesses of polling data, talk about how his firm, TargetSmart, tries to incorporate other variables beyond the polls, and examine the conundrum that Republican candidates find themselves in when it comes to tying themselves to the current president.