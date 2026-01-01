Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261023.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- The student led protests in France expanded with yellow vests, unions, and the black bloc. Chaos reigned as many fought with the increasingly violent police. Some defaced revered cultural sites. Then looting began and people who had nothing to do with the demonstrations broke into stores and grabbed whatever was available. The government arrested thousands and put curfews in place. France became more politically divided and the far right took it as a victory, calling for law and order. Some accused the far left party called Unbowed of being behind the violence. We will hear press reviews from France and then international sources. There were more riots in Portugal over the economy, in Italy things turned violent and looting spread especially in Milan. Protesters fought with police and military in Albania. The new UK PM announced a controversial new drilling license in the North Sea despite the worsening climate situation.



From JAPAN- For the first time China surpassed Japan in global automobile sales, mostly due to innovative electrical models. Thailand is seeing a shift in taxis turning to electric models. Marco Rubio was in India and said the Quad members, that is India, Australia, Japan, and the US will have a meeting next month in the Philippines. 8 US states are suing ChatGPT developer Open AI because of the risk it has for suicide and self-harm among youth. The UN World Food Program has had to cut food assistance in Gaza due to funding shortages. Last weekend Ukraine launched a major drone attack on St Petersburg and Leningrad, creating fires at oil facilities, residential buildings, and a data center. A group of European diplomats were attacked by settlers in the illegally occupied West Bank , following the nearly fatal attack on a 64 year old Washington Post photographer Heidi Levine.



From CUBA- In Brazil there are protests against Meta accusing the social media giant of electoral interference ahead of this coming weekends presidential election. Trump declared his complete support for Netanyahu in the Israeli PM election in a week. al-Jazeera found Israeli spyware in its journalists phones and computers. The Pentagon will delay until after the US midterm elections releasing its investigation into the attack on an Iranian school that murdered 120 children the first day of the war on Iran.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The policies that I represent are the policies represented by Trump and Putin."

--Marine Le Pen, leader far right National Rally party, France



Dan Roberts

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