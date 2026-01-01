Summary: One day in the past, long before borders were drawn and flags were raised, there was a place called Palestine. A land of villages and orchards, of markets and minarets, of families who traced their roots back centuries. A land with its own rhythm, its own language, its own stories, its own soul.

And then, strangers arrived.

They came from the West. They came from Europe. They came from places that had never tasted the dust of Jerusalem or smelled the sea of Jaffa. They came with maps, with plans, with foreign ideologies, with promises whispered in diplomatic rooms thousands of miles away.

They came not to visit. They came to take.

Piece by piece, they stole the land. Piece by piece, they erased the history. Piece by piece, they claimed the culture as their own. They renamed the hills. They renamed the rivers. They renamed the villages. They renamed the ancient allies who had lived side by side for generations.

And the world watched.

The world saw the theft. The world saw the displacement. The world saw the uprooted olive trees, the emptied homes, the families forced into exile. The world saw it all, and still decided to believe the lie.

The lie became the new fact. The occupier became the victim. The native became the threat. And Palestine, the real Palestine, began to vanish from global memory.

Palestinians were ignored. Their testimonies dismissed. Their stories labeled exaggerations. Their history treated as myth. Their suffering treated as background noise.

I am talking about the real stories. The stories of grandparents who walked out of their homes with only the clothes on their backs. The stories of farmers who watched their orchards burn. The stories of children who grew up in refugee camps holding keys to houses they would never see again. Stories that were repeated, documented, shouted, whispered, carried across continents.

But nobody listened.

For a hundred years, Palestinians tried to tell the world what was happening. For a hundred years, they tried to explain what was taken from them. For a hundred years, they tried to show the truth.

And then came October 7th.

A day that shattered the silence. A day that cracked open the narrative. A day that forced the world to look directly at the story it had ignored for generations.

Suddenly, people began to ask questions. Suddenly, people began to doubt the official version. Suddenly, people began to see the footage, the testimonies, the contradictions. Suddenly, the world realized that Palestinians had been telling the truth all along.

The truth that was dismissed. The truth that was buried. The truth that was mocked. The truth that was labeled propaganda.

The truth that is now undeniable.

October 7th did not create the Palestinian story. It revealed it. It exposed what had been hidden. It forced the world to confront the reality that Palestinians have been trying to explain for a century.

And as the world finally opened its eyes, Gaza continued to burn.

Even after ceasefire agreements were announced, the genocide did not stop. Bombs still fell. Homes still collapsed. Children still died. Aid still struggled to enter. The siege still suffocated an entire population.

Ceasefire in name. Destruction in reality.

And while Gaza endured relentless devastation, the West Bank lived under a different kind of terror.

Every day, Palestinians in the West Bank face attacks from settlers who roam the hills armed and emboldened. Every day, families wake up wondering if today will be the day their home is burned, their land stolen, their children threatened. Every day, villages are raided, farms destroyed, lives shattered.

This is the story the world ignored. This is the story Palestinians carried alone. This is the story that October 7th forced into the global spotlight.

And now, the world cannot unsee it.

Today, we begin with that truth. We begin with the land that once was. We begin with the theft that followed. We begin with the silence that lasted a century. And we begin with the moment the world finally woke up.

This is This Week in Palestine. This is where truth stands unfiltered. This is where history speaks. This is where courage rises. And this is where we begin.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.

