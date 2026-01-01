1. Rabbit - Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa 2. Domingo A Noite (Penso Em Você) - Shaolin Drunk 3. Don't Kill My High - Wax, DJ Hoppa and Grieves 4. No Hook Herdsmen - Family Tapes, Derek Cedar & Sun Cut feat. Declaime 5. Break Of Dawn - Nytoka Parker feat. Carllone Hall and Lowe Key 6. Cafe Bustelo - Shah Leezy 7. Plastic Surgery - Xzibit feat. Saafir and Ras Kass (Golden State) 8. Break It Down - Fee The Evolutionist feat. Dumi Right and DJ Myth 9. Random Act of Flyness - Super Duty Tough Work 10. Wear My Heart - Ezza Of Choom Gang feat. Boogie Mason 11. HolyGhostFire - J57 feat. Bobby J from Rockaway and DJ Romes 12. The Path - Confidence & J Ferra 13. Moby Dick - Hydrongenii & DJ Crypt 14. Posse Part 4 - A-F-R-O feat. MotionPlus, Emsee Prospekt, EKYM1536, Kamari Leaha, K.I.D. Casper, Felcon, Pulse Reaction, Kabster and Axiom Tha Wyze 15. Say Goodbye To Your Friends remix - Golden Selection (Birdapres, Moka Only, K-Rec) 16. Nuhh Frenn - SEP feat. Wio-K 17. The 3rd Rail - DJ Mikey Mike feat. El Da Sensei 18. Ashanti - Exxtru God feat. Plaza, Ace SL and Kukoo Da Baga Bonez 19. Days of the Deffaz - Theo3 & DJ Unknown 20. Midnight In Brass - SXNTYLR feat. Skyzoo 21. Yume - Nicholas Craven 22. Cars - KLIM
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
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