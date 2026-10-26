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Program Information
The Appalachian Bluegrass Music Hour with Danny Hensley
Series:
Subtitle: 10-26-2026
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Danny Hensley
Contributor:
Danny Hensley Contact Contributor
Date Published: Oct. 26, 2026, midnight
Summary: This week's program is about all the latest tunes submitted or made available to the station including songs from the new albums and singles from Kristy Cox, Lacey Green, Adam Wright Thomm Jutz, High Fidelity, Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland, and many more.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:01:42
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Oct. 26, 2026
Location Recorded: SBB & GMR Radio - Holding Cell Studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:01:42
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 4