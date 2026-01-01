Dana Goldberg and the U.S. Midterms

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Suzanne Goldberg, President of PATHA Jennifer Shields, comedian Dana Goldberg

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 26, 2026, midnight

Summary: Comedian-activist Dana Goldberg is our guide to the U.S. Midterm Elections, as transgender-related headlines dominate the news: The top courts in the New Zealand and the U.S. hand down positive rulings regarding gender affirming care for adults and children, the Hijra of Bangladesh are seeking legal protections to match the rights they have on paper, and political shenanigans in Texas use a trans group’s name in phony election ads. In other news, France succeeds in getting the UN Human Rights Council to declare its support for the universal decriminalization of homosexuality. All that and more now that you’ve found This Way Out.

Credits: Associate Producer / host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters Ret and Michael LeBeau. music: Janelle Monae our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.

Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.



