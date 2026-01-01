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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Tom Bonier + Daniel Nichanian
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2026, midnight
With the clock ticking down to the midterms, we continue our election coverage on Sea Change Radio by speaking with two very astute political analysts. First, we finish up our conversation with Democratic strategist Tom Bonier of TargetSmart as we take a closer look at some of the Senate races and discuss how unfettered SuperPAC money is influencing this election. Then, we talk to Daniel Nichanian of Bolts Magazine as we take a peek at some under-the-radar races in key battleground states that will have a resounding impact on 2028 and beyond.
Track: Who Is He And What Is He To You
Artist: Creative Source
Album: Creative Source
Label: Sussex Records
Year: 1973

Track: The Revolution Starts Now
Artist: Steve Earle
Album: The Revolution Starts Now
Label: E-Squared Records
Year: 2004

Track: Everybody’s Got To Change Sometime
Artist: Taj Mahal
Album: Taj Mahal
Label: Columbia
Year: 1968

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00:29:00 1 Oct. 27, 2026
San Francisco
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