Summary: With the clock ticking down to the midterms, we continue our election coverage on Sea Change Radio by speaking with two very astute political analysts. First, we finish up our conversation with Democratic strategist Tom Bonier of TargetSmart as we take a closer look at some of the Senate races and discuss how unfettered SuperPAC money is influencing this election. Then, we talk to Daniel Nichanian of Bolts Magazine as we take a peek at some under-the-radar races in key battleground states that will have a resounding impact on 2028 and beyond.