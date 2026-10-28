Summary: On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Dolores Huerta passed away at age 96. A lifelong activist, she had recently traveled from California to Texas, to attend the Democratic Convention and to urge workers to vote.

When she was merely 82, she addressed the US National Women's Studies Association. Melinda Tuhus recorded that speech for WINGS.

The month after she gave that speech, Huerta accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. He acknowledged having stolen his slogan "Yes, we can!" from her; she taught the crowd her Spanish version: "Si, se puede!"