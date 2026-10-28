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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Si, ella podria - Yes, she could
Weekly Program
Dolores Huerta, Barack Obama
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2026, midnight
On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Dolores Huerta passed away at age 96. A lifelong activist, she had recently traveled from California to Texas, to attend the Democratic Convention and to urge workers to vote.
When she was merely 82, she addressed the US National Women's Studies Association. Melinda Tuhus recorded that speech for WINGS.
The month after she gave that speech, Huerta accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. He acknowledged having stolen his slogan "Yes, we can!" from her; she taught the crowd her Spanish version: "Si, se puede!"
Recorded and edited by Melinda Tuhus. Update: Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Producers' guidelines are posted on wings.org - along with links to program archives.

WINGS #30-26 Dolores Huerta Download Program Podcast
updated from 2012
00:28:50 1 Oct. 29, 2026
US, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 