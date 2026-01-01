Summary: Today, we begin with a simple truth that rarely makes it into headlines. Somewhere, not far from the checkpoints and the walls, not far from the refugee camps and the demolished homes, not far from Gaza’s ruins and the West Bank’s olive groves, Israel is holding an election. A national ritual. A ceremony of democracy. A moment the world treats as a sign of stability and progress.

But for Palestinians, this election is not a choice. It is a warning.

Because every ballot cast in Israel carries consequences for the people living under occupation. Every campaign promise echoes through Gaza’s shattered streets. Every political speech reverberates in the hills of the West Bank. Every candidate’s victory shapes the fate of Palestinians across the region and across the world.

And so we begin with a cold question. A question that cuts through the noise, the slogans, the posters, the televised debates.

What does an Israeli election mean for a people who cannot vote in it, yet live under its shadow every single day?

The other day, someone asked me, “Who do you want to win the Israeli election?” I looked her in the eyes and answered without hesitation. “What difference does it make?”

Because when you peel back the layers, when you strip away the campaign ads and the speeches, you find a political landscape where every major candidate shares the same foundation. A foundation built on occupation. A foundation built on supremacy. A foundation built on the belief that Palestinians must remain controlled, contained, and silenced.

One candidate promises harsher crackdowns. Another promises tighter borders. One vows to expand settlements. Another vows to legalize the ones already built. One speaks openly of removing Palestinians. Another speaks quietly of policies that achieve the same result.

Different words. Same ideology.

And while the world watches Israel’s election as if it were a beacon of democracy, Palestinians brace themselves for the next wave of consequences.

In Gaza, families wonder whether the next government will tighten the siege or loosen it. Whether aid will be blocked or allowed. Whether reconstruction will begin or be halted. Whether the bombs will fall again.

In the West Bank, communities wonder whether settler violence will increase. Whether land seizures will accelerate. Whether military raids will intensify. Whether the checkpoints will multiply.

And beyond the borders of historic Palestine, millions of Palestinians in exile wonder whether the next Israeli government will make their return even more impossible. Whether their identity will be further erased. Whether their history will be rewritten yet again.

This election does not happen in isolation. It happens on occupied land. It happens under apartheid conditions. It happens while millions live without rights, without freedom, without protection.

And yet, the world treats it as normal.

But Palestinians know better. They know that every Israeli election is a turning point. Not for Israel. But for them.

Because when a country elects leaders who control another people’s land, another people’s movement, another people’s future, that election becomes a tool of domination.

And today, as Israel prepares to choose its next government, Palestinians prepare for the consequences.

They prepare for policies that will shape their daily lives. They prepare for decisions made in rooms they cannot enter. They prepare for laws written in a language they cannot vote in. They prepare for leaders who speak about them, legislate over them, and rule them — without ever seeing them as equals.

This is the reality the world must confront. This is the truth behind the ballot box. This is the story rarely told.

And today, we tell it.

We begin with the election. We begin with the candidates. We begin with the ideology that binds them. And we begin with the people who will feel the impact most deeply — the Palestinians living under occupation and the Palestinians scattered across the world.

This is This Week in Palestine. This is where truth stands unfiltered. This is where clarity does not bend. And this is where we begin.



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This is This Week in Palestine.