The Mix Sessions 26.11.2.

Subtitle: A journey through the finest in deep house music.

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 2, 2026, midnight

Summary: IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!

EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca



The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring lush, atmospheric textures.



TRACKLIST



01. Robiin, Luis Radio - Feel Good (Luis Radio Re-Touch)

02. DJ Christian B - We Be Free

03. Stacy Kidd, Tiffany Jenkins - Look In My Eyes (Main Mix)

04. Miss Malevich, Kali Mija, Doug Gomez - The Difference (Doug Gomez Remix)

05. Matonii - Stop Me This Time (N-W-N- Remix)

06. Philippa, Fouk - Blue Skies (Fouk Remix)

07. DJ Erv - Housetap

08. PEZNT, Mr- V, Rocco Rodamaal - The Preacher (Rocco Rodamaal Remix)

09. Seb Skalski, Rona Ray - It-s Getting Started (House Extended Mix)

10. Groovecat, Miguel Migs - Live Your Life (Miguel Migs Piano Love Dub)

Credits: 2026 AR Media

Notes: Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.



Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.



