Summary: JASS is an organization founded in 2002 to support and train community-based women activists in the global south. Originally called Just Associates, it includes activists, popular educators and scholars in Africa, Asia and Latin America. In part 1 of this program, Daysi Flores, host of the Mexico-based radio show Mujeres Cruzando la Linea, interviews Vivien Mentor-Lalu, Coordinator of JASS Southern Africa. In part two, Shereen Essof from Zimbabwe interviews JASS co-founder Hope Chigudu. Both parts deal with the work and struggles involved in working under stressful conditions to bring about social change for equity and well-being.