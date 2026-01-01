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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Community-based women activists
Weekly Program
see program summary
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Nov. 9, 2026, midnight
JASS is an organization founded in 2002 to support and train community-based women activists in the global south. Originally called Just Associates, it includes activists, popular educators and scholars in Africa, Asia and Latin America. In part 1 of this program, Daysi Flores, host of the Mexico-based radio show Mujeres Cruzando la Linea, interviews Vivien Mentor-Lalu, Coordinator of JASS Southern Africa. In part two, Shereen Essof from Zimbabwe interviews JASS co-founder Hope Chigudu. Both parts deal with the work and struggles involved in working under stressful conditions to bring about social change for equity and well-being.
Produced by Maru Chavez in Mexico and Frieda Werden in Canada. Original content from Mujeres Cruzando la Linea and JASS.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986, with contributing producers from around the world. Contact: wings@wings.org

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00:28:49 1 Nov. 8, 2026
Mexico, South Africa, Canada
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 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
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