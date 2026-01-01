Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261113.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- First press reviews on the huge protest and general strike in Spain over affordability and the cost of housing, just 2 weeks before general elections, with socialist President Pedro Sanchez possibly being replaced by mainstream conservative Alberto Feijoo. Then press reviews on the French trade unions calling to continue protests that have frequently become violent. There have been worrying bomb hoaxes targeting 6000 schools in Italy on Wednesday- this follows cyber hacks in France that warmed up refrigeration units in 700 supermarkets last week- as of Thursday morning the governments were alternatively blaming Russia and Iran for the chaos.



From GERMANY- Protests against AI and data centers are happening in many European countries. Mei-Ling McNamara is a journalist and filmmaker, as well as a Director of Investigate Europe. In this excerpted piece she discusses transparency around data centers, and Big Techs influence on regulations in Europe.



From JAPAN- Several brief reports on the start of the UN Climate Summit in Turkey, called COP 31. The questions on how countries will work together in the face of rapidly changing weather patterns, and the effect that the absence of a US delegation to the conference are discussed. The ocean surface temperature off of Peru is 4.4 degrees Celsius warmer than usual, that is nearly 8 degrees Fahrenheit, which is turning El Nino into a super weather event. The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is worse than ever, with 70,000 tents being flooded by heavy rains- the UN appealed to Israel to allow aid in but it was refused- Israeli forces continue to attack alleged members of Hamas.



From CUBA- Cuban President Diaz Canel says the people will not surrender to coercive measures being enforced by the US government to suffocate the Cuban economy. The Chinese foreign ministry opposes new sanctions against Chinese firms to prevent them from assisting the Cuban people- they said they will take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of companies dealing with Cuba. Tens of thousands marched through Amsterdam demanded an end to arms sales to Israel.



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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience. Our problem is that people all over the world have obeyed the dictates of leaders, and millions have been killed because of this obedience. Our problem is that people are obedient allover the world in the face of poverty and starvation and stupidity, and war, and cruelty. Our problem is that people are obedient while the jails are full of petty thieves, and the grand thieves are running the country. That's our problem."

--Howard Zinn



Dan Roberts

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YouthSpeaksOut!-

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