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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Speed Kills Dell
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 13, 2026, midnight
It’s the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 41. This time the Sonic Café goes a little over the top with a music mix spanning 45 years. Listen for tunes from Bill Withers, Alabama Shakes, Beach House, Caro Emerald, Robert Plant, The Kinks and more. Then a little later… the Sonic Café goes way over the top with our newest sponsor… Del’s Stereo and Sound. Listen for our exclusive remote broadcast directly from the showroom at Del’s Stereo and Sound. And still later, the Sonic Café brings you career corner… with career guidance and counseling provided by comedian Louis CK. Wow… intelligent, eclectic music, comedy, pop culture and more… all this time on the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Magic of Radio
Artist: Herb Tarlek
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 2: AM Radio
Artist: Everclear
LP: Songs From an American Movie
Yr: 2000
Song 3: Keep Your Hands To Yourself
Artist: Georgia Satellites
LP: Essential Southern Rock
Yr: 1983
Song 4: Boys & Girls
Artist: Alabama Shakes
LP: Boys & Girls
Yr: 2012
Song 5: Ain't No Sunshine
Artist: Bill Withers
LP: Just As I Am
Yr: 1971
Song 6: Del's Stereo-Remote Broadcast
Artist: S1-E5
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 7: The Flame
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1991
Song 8: Janet & Johnny
Artist: The Fall
LP: The Real New Fall LP
Yr: 2003
Song 9: Speed Kills Del_1
Artist: S1-E5
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 10: It’s The End Of The World As We Know It
Artist: R.E.M.
LP: And I Feel Fine: The Best Of
Yr: 1987
Song 11: All Your Yeahs
Artist: Beach House
LP: Thank Your Lucky Stars
Yr: 2015
Song 12: Louis CK-Career Advice
Artist: Louis CK
LP: Connan O'Brien Show
Yr: 2016
Song 13: Tall Cool One
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Now and Zen
Yr: 1988
Song 14: Let's Fill That Hole With Sound
Artist: S1-E5
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1979
Song 15: Misery
Artist: The Kinks
LP: Low Budget
Yr: 1985
Song 16: Back It Up
Artist: Caro Emerald
LP: Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor
Yr: 2009
Song 17: Ring The Changes
Artist: Superaloof
LP: The Sky Diaries
Yr: 2004
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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