It’s the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 41. This time the Sonic Café goes a little over the top with a music mix spanning 45 years. Listen for tunes from Bill Withers, Alabama Shakes, Beach House, Caro Emerald, Robert Plant, The Kinks and more. Then a little later… the Sonic Café goes way over the top with our newest sponsor… Del’s Stereo and Sound. Listen for our exclusive remote broadcast directly from the showroom at Del’s Stereo and Sound. And still later, the Sonic Café brings you career corner… with career guidance and counseling provided by comedian Louis CK. Wow… intelligent, eclectic music, comedy, pop culture and more… all this time on the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Magic of Radio Artist: Herb Tarlek LP: WKRP Yr: 1979 Song 2: AM Radio Artist: Everclear LP: Songs From an American Movie Yr: 2000 Song 3: Keep Your Hands To Yourself Artist: Georgia Satellites LP: Essential Southern Rock Yr: 1983 Song 4: Boys & Girls Artist: Alabama Shakes LP: Boys & Girls Yr: 2012 Song 5: Ain't No Sunshine Artist: Bill Withers LP: Just As I Am Yr: 1971 Song 6: Del's Stereo-Remote Broadcast Artist: S1-E5 LP: WKRP Yr: 1979 Song 7: The Flame Artist: Cheap Trick LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1991 Song 8: Janet & Johnny Artist: The Fall LP: The Real New Fall LP Yr: 2003 Song 9: Speed Kills Del_1 Artist: S1-E5 LP: WKRP Yr: 1979 Song 10: It’s The End Of The World As We Know It Artist: R.E.M. LP: And I Feel Fine: The Best Of Yr: 1987 Song 11: All Your Yeahs Artist: Beach House LP: Thank Your Lucky Stars Yr: 2015 Song 12: Louis CK-Career Advice Artist: Louis CK LP: Connan O'Brien Show Yr: 2016 Song 13: Tall Cool One Artist: Robert Plant LP: Now and Zen Yr: 1988 Song 14: Let's Fill That Hole With Sound Artist: S1-E5 LP: WKRP Yr: 1979 Song 15: Misery Artist: The Kinks LP: Low Budget Yr: 1985 Song 16: Back It Up Artist: Caro Emerald LP: Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor Yr: 2009 Song 17: Ring The Changes Artist: Superaloof LP: The Sky Diaries Yr: 2004
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.