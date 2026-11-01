Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Samantha Pressdee knew Russell Brand over 20 years, Russell was a Gentleman - 00:40:00

#3 - Russell Brand on God w Megyn Kelly - 00:10:00

#4 - Russell Brand on bad boy tech billionaire Peter Thiel - 00:10:00

#5 - The Jewish History of Anti-Zionism with Benjamin Moser and Zack Polanski - 00:50:00

#6 - Nurit Peled-Elhanan How Israels Schools Expose Infants To Holocaust Horrors Katie Halper - 00:10:00

#7 - Jared Kushner Got Caught our future in his hands, US Corruption Tucker Carlson - 00:10:00

#8 - Russia's Vasily Nebenzya at UNSC warns Europe, 'don't gamble on war with a nuclear power' - and exposes Kiev Azov torture prison scandal - 00:20:00

#9 - A.I. Prosecutors, Police and Judges, Sir Jeffrey Voss BBC Law Show 04Nov26 - 00:15:00