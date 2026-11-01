#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - EXCLUSIVE Samantha Pressdee knew Russell Brand over 20 years, Russell was a Gentleman - 00:40:00 #3 - Russell Brand on God w Megyn Kelly - 00:10:00 #4 - Russell Brand on bad boy tech billionaire Peter Thiel - 00:10:00 #5 - The Jewish History of Anti-Zionism with Benjamin Moser and Zack Polanski - 00:50:00 #6 - Nurit Peled-Elhanan How Israels Schools Expose Infants To Holocaust Horrors Katie Halper - 00:10:00 #7 - Jared Kushner Got Caught our future in his hands, US Corruption Tucker Carlson - 00:10:00 #8 - Russia's Vasily Nebenzya at UNSC warns Europe, 'don't gamble on war with a nuclear power' - and exposes Kiev Azov torture prison scandal - 00:20:00 #9 - A.I. Prosecutors, Police and Judges, Sir Jeffrey Voss BBC Law Show 04Nov26 - 00:15:00