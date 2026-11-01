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Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Nov. 13, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/11/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-48/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Samantha Pressdee knew Russell Brand over 20 years, Russell was a Gentleman - 00:40:00
#3 - Russell Brand on God w Megyn Kelly - 00:10:00
#4 - Russell Brand on bad boy tech billionaire Peter Thiel - 00:10:00
#5 - The Jewish History of Anti-Zionism with Benjamin Moser and Zack Polanski - 00:50:00
#6 - Nurit Peled-Elhanan How Israels Schools Expose Infants To Holocaust Horrors Katie Halper - 00:10:00
#7 - Jared Kushner Got Caught our future in his hands, US Corruption Tucker Carlson - 00:10:00
#8 - Russia's Vasily Nebenzya at UNSC warns Europe, 'don't gamble on war with a nuclear power' - and exposes Kiev Azov torture prison scandal - 00:20:00
#9 - A.I. Prosecutors, Police and Judges, Sir Jeffrey Voss BBC Law Show 04Nov26 - 00:15:00

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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Nov. 13, 2026
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 00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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