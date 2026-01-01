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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the house always wins
Weekly Program
Eliot Jacobson, Brenden Jongman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 15, 2026, midnight
Weird weather is popping up all over the world. Climate change is accelerating. Eliot Jacobson, Professor of Mathematics and Computer Sciences published three books on casinos. He doesnt like our climate odds in this take-no-prisoners interview with a heart. Dr. Brendan Jongman is Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist for the World Bank. He explains growing concern - governments MUST plan for chance failure of AMOC, the Gulf Stream current keeping Ireland, the UK and northern Europe from bone-chilling winter cold.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

short clip of author Roy Scranton, author of "Impasse" recorded by The Greenhouse (Vimeo, Norway)
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:20 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 261118 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 261118 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Nov. 15, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 11 Download File...
Ecoshock 261118 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Nov. 15, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 