Summary: Weird weather is popping up all over the world. Climate change is accelerating. Eliot Jacobson, Professor of Mathematics and Computer Sciences published three books on casinos. He doesnt like our climate odds in this take-no-prisoners interview with a heart. Dr. Brendan Jongman is Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist for the World Bank. He explains growing concern - governments MUST plan for chance failure of AMOC, the Gulf Stream current keeping Ireland, the UK and northern Europe from bone-chilling winter cold.