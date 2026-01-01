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Program Information
Taylor Report
No empty chairs at nationalization talk
5
Tony Leah
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
Nov. 15, 2026, midnight
Something new seems to be taking place on the Canadian political stage: An NDP leader is calling for public ownership of Stelco.

Tony Leah details Avi Lewis' visit to Hamilton, which was heavily-attended by people associated with the union movement.

Some of Lewis' policy proposals differ markedly from previous NDP leaders.

Interview with Tony Leah Download Program Podcast
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00:34:06 1 Nov. 2, 2026
Toronto, Ontario
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 00:34:06  160Kbps mp3
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