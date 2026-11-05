Summary: On November 5th, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom commuted the sentences of all of the state’s death row inmates. In a statement, the American Civil Liberties Union announced that this “marks a historic step towards ending the death penalty in California and across the country.” Two weeks later, Xavier Becerra, who will be succeeding Newsom as California’s governor, vowed to continue the moratorium on executions. Today on Sea Change Radio we speak with Mona Cadena, Deputy Director at Full Picture Justice, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that advocates for the end of capital punishment and supports defense efforts in death penalty cases by conducting life history research, a legal process known as mitigation. We talk about what the commutation of California’s 548 death sentences means for the death penalty in California, take a closer look at the role of mitigation specialists, and discuss the botched execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee.