Summary: Stuck between departures and arrivals when you should be baking in the sun? Book a vaykay for your ears. Give us an hour and we’ll take you to Brasil with Monique Maion, Seville with Salvar Donana, Aremistic land us in Tahiti, Sudan and the DRC with Sulaf, Jupiter & Okwess, there’s even a dubby do-over of The Guns Of Brixton. Sunshine for your mind from World Beat Canada Radio!