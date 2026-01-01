Summary: Waulking on the wild side with Julie Fowlis and Mary Jane Lamond, and Bingo Banko, we’re trekking around Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Finland with new discovery, Marvara! Graham Lindsay sings, it’s The Next Best Thing while the McKenzies fall for Fiona (We Luv Ewe). Craicin’ malarkey is what we do for you at Celt In A Twist. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of the good stuff this week.