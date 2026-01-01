Waulking on the wild side with Julie Fowlis and Mary Jane Lamond, and Bingo Banko, we’re trekking around Belgium, Denmark, Sweden and Finland with new discovery, Marvara! Graham Lindsay sings, it’s The Next Best Thing while the McKenzies fall for Fiona (We Luv Ewe). Craicin’ malarkey is what we do for you at Celt In A Twist. Join Patricia Fraser for an hour of the good stuff this week.
Calcopyritre Communications
Marvara - Bingo Banko
Shovel Dance Collective - The Foxhunter’s Reel
Graham Lindsey (feat. Cara Luft, JD Edwards, April Verch) - The Next Best Thing CANCON
Maggie’s Wake - Anchor CANCON
Bog Bodies - Firelighters
Annbjorg Lien - Dancing Larry
Celtic Cross - Slan Go Foill
Baka Beyond - Fair Molly
The Real McKenzies - Fiona (Wee Luv Ewe) CANCON
Flook - Jig For Sham/The Dawn Wall/Johnny D’s
Julie Fowlis - Danns A Luideagan Odhar
Mary Jane Lamond - Gur E Mo Run A Domhnallach CANCON