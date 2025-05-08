Notes: There are TWO versions of this talk available.



Version 1 is a 59-minute radio-ready edit. It includes my added intro/mid/outro.



Version 2 is the full talk (01:23:23). No added intro etc.



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NOTE: Because I want to be aware of who is downloading my audio for potential radio play, I have uploaded only the first 5 minutes of this talk. If you think you may want to broadcast the full episode, please contact me directly: wvought at gmail dot com, to request the version(s) you want, and I’ll send you a download link.



BE SURE TO SPECIFY THE EPISODE & VERSION, YOUR NAME, AND THE CALL LETTERS OF THE RADIO STATION WITH WHICH YOU ARE AFFILIATED. ALSO, IT WOULD BE HELPFUL IF YOU INCLUDE "R4A" (WITHOUT THE QUOTES) IN THE SUBJECT LINE OF YOUR EMAIL.



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If you simply want to listen to the talk, please check out the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



My podcast edits differ from the versions intended for radio play in that (among other things) the encoding quality is lower (64kbps instead of 192kbps), they are louder (-19 LUFS instead of -24 LUFS), and THEY MAY INCLUDE EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.



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DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.