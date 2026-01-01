Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Street Pharmacy (Reggae, Rock, Ska)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Ryan Guay, creator of Street Pharmacy. From Welland, Ontario, a blend of reggae, rock, punk, and ska. This year marks their 20th anniversary, and the release of their new album, Forever Hooked. Read all about them in our current issue of the SAY Magazine at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/street-pharmacy/



This week in our circle Street Pharmacy, Sarazino, Amparo Sanchez, Bomba Estereo, Dan L'initie, QVLN, Kind of Sea, Joyslam, Dj Bitman, Ska Cubano,

Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellato, Nancy Sanchez, Qacung, Miesha and the Spanks, The Johnnys, Stevie Salas, Aterciopelados, Mike Paul, Pamyua, Freightrain, Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Irv Lyons Jr, Donita Large, Bryce Fabian, Tracy Bone, Gary Small & the Coyotes, Locos Por Juana and much more more.



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