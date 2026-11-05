Summary: Every day now is a week in any other time. Its all too much, but underneath the rush - our planetary home is in trouble. If the North Atlantic current fails, Europe goes into a little ice age lasting a thousand years. That sounds important. We reached a founder of that science in Professor Stefan Rahmstorf in Potsdam. I also ask Stefan if global warming is accelerating. Then Swizz glaciologist Lander Van Tricht just released a warning: glaciers are going faster than we knew - and that means even more sea level rise, sooner. Plus: trying to track all the big names who went down this week? Got that covered with new song: "Down Alphabet". And Florida flood madness.