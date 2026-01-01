No lie, this episode is Off The Hook, launching with the new album from The Poozies “Off The Hook”, cool Celtronica from Afro Celt Sound System, Baiuca & Carlos Nunez, a couple of modern anthems from Runrig and Homeland ande frenzied fiddling from Mary Frances and Hamish Napier. Hookk yourself up with. contemporary Celtic radio from Celt In A Twist!
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The Poozies - Off The Hook
Pete Davies - Note From Aberdeen
The McDades - Peggy-O CANCON
Mary Frances - Celticumbia CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza
Baiuca & Carlos Nunez - Solsticio
Barleyjuice - Molly’s Girls
Runrig - Maymorning
The Go Set - West Into The Sun
Hamish Napier - FOOTHILLS - Tom nan Carragh Cnocaireachd Loch nan Cnapan
Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool
Kristiaan Bugge (w/ Andy May & Ian Stephenson) - Ka' du huske hvad du loved' mig & Regnars stykke