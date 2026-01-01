Summary: No lie, this episode is Off The Hook, launching with the new album from The Poozies “Off The Hook”, cool Celtronica from Afro Celt Sound System, Baiuca & Carlos Nunez, a couple of modern anthems from Runrig and Homeland ande frenzied fiddling from Mary Frances and Hamish Napier. Hookk yourself up with. contemporary Celtic radio from Celt In A Twist!