Summary: Before the highways.

Before the cities.

Before the shopping malls, the suburbs, the state lines, and the flags.

There were nations here.

Hundreds of them.

Peoples with their own languages, cultures, religions, governments, stories, and histories stretching back thousands of years. The forests, rivers, mountains, and plains of North America were not empty land waiting to be discovered. They were home.

Then came the ships.

And with them came a story.

A story that claimed the land was available.

A story that called conquest civilization.

A story that called displacement progress.

A story that transformed the invader into the pioneer and the native into an obstacle.

For generations, Native Americans were pushed from their homes, removed from their ancestral lands, and told that their disappearance was simply the price of history. Treaties were signed and broken. Villages were destroyed. Cultures were targeted. Languages were erased. Sacred places were taken. Entire nations were forced to watch others settle on lands their ancestors had called home for countless generations.

And yet, despite everything, Native peoples survived.

Their stories survived.

Their cultures survived.

Their connection to the land survived.

Today, when many Americans gather during holidays and celebrations, few stop to consider the people who were here before us. Fewer still ask how the wealth and comfort of a modern nation were built upon the displacement of others.

History, however, has a way of repeating itself.

Not always in the same place.

Not always with the same language.

But often with remarkably familiar patterns.

Because once you learn to recognize the language of dispossession, you begin hearing it elsewhere.

You hear it when people are told that someone else's land belongs to them by right.

You hear it when indigenous populations are described as obstacles rather than human beings.

You hear it when settlements expand while native communities shrink.

You hear it when powerful nations provide political, military, and financial support while claiming neutrality.

And that brings us to Palestine.

For decades, Palestinians have argued that they are living through a process that resembles what many indigenous peoples around the world have experienced: the loss of land, displacement from their communities, restrictions on movement, and the struggle to preserve identity in the face of overwhelming power.

Supporters of Israel reject many of these comparisons and argue that Israel's history and security concerns make the situation unique. Others believe the parallels are impossible to ignore and point to questions of land, settlement, sovereignty, and self-determination.

Regardless of where one stands on these debates, one fact remains clear: conversations about Palestine are increasingly being viewed through the lens of indigenous rights, historical memory, and the legacy of settler colonialism.

As Americans, this raises difficult questions.

What lessons should we learn from our own history?

What responsibilities come with understanding how Native peoples were treated on this continent?

And what does it mean when many Palestinians describe their struggle using language that echoes the experiences of indigenous communities worldwide?

These are not easy questions.

They are not comfortable questions.

But they are necessary questions.

Because history is not merely about the past. It is about the choices we make in the present.

It is about deciding whether power alone determines what is right.

It is about deciding whether some people deserve rights that others do not.

And it is about deciding whether we are willing to learn from history or repeat it.

Today, we explore the connections, the contrasts, and the conversations linking the experiences of Indigenous peoples in North America with those of Palestinians today.

Not to erase the uniqueness of either story.

Not to simplify history.

But to understand how questions of land, identity, memory, justice, and belonging continue to shape our world.

Because for both Native Americans and Palestinians, the struggle has never been only about territory.

It has also been about remembrance.

The right to say: We were here.

The right to say: Our history matters.

And the right to say: We are still here.

Welcome to This Week in Palestine.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.