This week Backbeat's got country from the Maddox Bros., Carl smith and The Prairie Ramblers, rockin' blues from Slim Harpo and Wild Bill Moore, African calypso, gospel harmony, new music from the eclectic Ottawa band Hey Wow! and the Bill King Trio
Artist - Title - Year Louis Jordan - Big Bess - 1956 Maddox Brothers and Rose - I've Got Four Big Brothers (To Look After Me) - 1955 Josephine James - He Arose - 1963 Wild Bill Moore - Hey Spo-Dee-0-Dee - 1950 The Prairie Ramblers - Easy On The Eye - 1949 Bill King Trio - Mint Julep - 2025 Lord Ganda & Rupert Nurse's Calypso Band - Nyabondaa a Mu Wuhinte - 1957 The Four Tunes - The Sheik Of Araby - 1949 Carl Smith - Loose Talk - 1954 Hey, Wow - J'ai perdu ma femme - 2025 Jimmy Liggins With His 3-D Music - Drunk - 1953 Nina Simone - Mood Indigo - 1986 The Soul Stirrers - End Of My Journey - 1953 Roy Hogsed - Easy Payment Blues - 1948 Slim Harpo - Don't Start Crying Now. - 1961 The Fabulous Playboys - Cheater Stomp - 1962 Bill Flagg - Go Cat, Go - 1956 The Blue Notes - If You Love Me - 1956 Carl Perkins - Blue Suede Shoes - 1956 Booker T. & The MG's - Aw' Mercy - 1963