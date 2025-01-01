The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Sept. 21, 2025, midnight
This week Backbeat's got country from the Maddox Bros., Carl smith and The Prairie Ramblers, rockin' blues from Slim Harpo and Wild Bill Moore, African calypso, gospel harmony, new music from the eclectic Ottawa band Hey Wow! and the Bill King Trio
Artist - Title - Year
Louis Jordan - Big Bess - 1956
Maddox Brothers and Rose - I've Got Four Big Brothers (To Look After Me) - 1955
Josephine James - He Arose - 1963
Wild Bill Moore - Hey Spo-Dee-0-Dee - 1950
The Prairie Ramblers - Easy On The Eye - 1949
Bill King Trio - Mint Julep - 2025
Lord Ganda & Rupert Nurse's Calypso Band - Nyabondaa a Mu Wuhinte - 1957
The Four Tunes - The Sheik Of Araby - 1949
Carl Smith - Loose Talk - 1954
Hey, Wow - J'ai perdu ma femme - 2025
Jimmy Liggins With His 3-D Music - Drunk - 1953
Nina Simone - Mood Indigo - 1986
The Soul Stirrers - End Of My Journey - 1953
Roy Hogsed - Easy Payment Blues - 1948
Slim Harpo - Don't Start Crying Now. - 1961
The Fabulous Playboys - Cheater Stomp - 1962
Bill Flagg - Go Cat, Go - 1956
The Blue Notes - If You Love Me - 1956
Carl Perkins - Blue Suede Shoes - 1956
Booker T. & The MG's - Aw' Mercy - 1963

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Sept. 21, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 