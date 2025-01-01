Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Louis Jordan - Big Bess - 1956

Maddox Brothers and Rose - I've Got Four Big Brothers (To Look After Me) - 1955

Josephine James - He Arose - 1963

Wild Bill Moore - Hey Spo-Dee-0-Dee - 1950

The Prairie Ramblers - Easy On The Eye - 1949

Bill King Trio - Mint Julep - 2025

Lord Ganda & Rupert Nurse's Calypso Band - Nyabondaa a Mu Wuhinte - 1957

The Four Tunes - The Sheik Of Araby - 1949

Carl Smith - Loose Talk - 1954

Hey, Wow - J'ai perdu ma femme - 2025

Jimmy Liggins With His 3-D Music - Drunk - 1953

Nina Simone - Mood Indigo - 1986

The Soul Stirrers - End Of My Journey - 1953

Roy Hogsed - Easy Payment Blues - 1948

Slim Harpo - Don't Start Crying Now. - 1961

The Fabulous Playboys - Cheater Stomp - 1962

Bill Flagg - Go Cat, Go - 1956

The Blue Notes - If You Love Me - 1956

Carl Perkins - Blue Suede Shoes - 1956

Booker T. & The MG's - Aw' Mercy - 1963