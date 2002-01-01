The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 4, 2025, midnight
Another fun show starting with a 1940s record that has a distorted electric guitar solo, then some train songs from Roy Acuff, Big Bill Broonzy and John Mays, gospel from The Dixieaires, Hawaiian jazz from Andy Iona (pictured), new vintage-style music from Blue Moon Marquee, Dan Young and Irene Torres as well as Cajun, rockabilly and so much more all packed into one big hour.
Post was delayed this week due to an apparent technical problem with this site.
Artist - Title - Year
Bob Wills - I'm Talkin' About You - 1946
Blue Moon Marquee - Got the Blues So Bad - 2024
The Stanley Brothers - East Virginia Blues - 1956
Andy Iona - Minnehaha - 1937
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Nobody Knows, Nobody Cares - 1944
Irene Torres - Madreselva - 2025
Dan Young - Empty Barrooms - 2025
Louis Armstrong - On Treasure Island - 1936
The Dixieaires - You Better Run - 1948
Lefty Frizzell - Glad I Found You - 1956
Fats Domino - Telling Lies - 1957
Shirley Bergeron - J'ai Fait Mon E'de - 1960
Roy Acuff - Freight Train Blues - 1936
Big Bill Broonzy - Southbound Train - 1951
John Mays & The Juke Joint Rockers - Number 9 Train - 2002
Bobby Lee Trammell - I Sure Do Love You Baby - 1957
The Drifters - There You Go - 1954
Sam Butera - Chicken Scratch -

00:58:00 1 Sept. 28, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
