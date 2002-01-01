Summary: Another fun show starting with a 1940s record that has a distorted electric guitar solo, then some train songs from Roy Acuff, Big Bill Broonzy and John Mays, gospel from The Dixieaires, Hawaiian jazz from Andy Iona (pictured), new vintage-style music from Blue Moon Marquee, Dan Young and Irene Torres as well as Cajun, rockabilly and so much more all packed into one big hour.

Post was delayed this week due to an apparent technical problem with this site.