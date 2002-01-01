Another fun show starting with a 1940s record that has a distorted electric guitar solo, then some train songs from Roy Acuff, Big Bill Broonzy and John Mays, gospel from The Dixieaires, Hawaiian jazz from Andy Iona (pictured), new vintage-style music from Blue Moon Marquee, Dan Young and Irene Torres as well as Cajun, rockabilly and so much more all packed into one big hour. Post was delayed this week due to an apparent technical problem with this site.
Artist - Title - Year Bob Wills - I'm Talkin' About You - 1946 Blue Moon Marquee - Got the Blues So Bad - 2024 The Stanley Brothers - East Virginia Blues - 1956 Andy Iona - Minnehaha - 1937 Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Nobody Knows, Nobody Cares - 1944 Irene Torres - Madreselva - 2025 Dan Young - Empty Barrooms - 2025 Louis Armstrong - On Treasure Island - 1936 The Dixieaires - You Better Run - 1948 Lefty Frizzell - Glad I Found You - 1956 Fats Domino - Telling Lies - 1957 Shirley Bergeron - J'ai Fait Mon E'de - 1960 Roy Acuff - Freight Train Blues - 1936 Big Bill Broonzy - Southbound Train - 1951 John Mays & The Juke Joint Rockers - Number 9 Train - 2002 Bobby Lee Trammell - I Sure Do Love You Baby - 1957 The Drifters - There You Go - 1954 Sam Butera - Chicken Scratch -