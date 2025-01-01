This week's show looks at dance crazes down through the years, we've got a 1948 record titled Rock and Roll by Manhattan Paul, an early Platters record made before they developed their polished sound, some blues from an up-and-coming Texas group as well as Tampa Red, Slim Harpo and much more.
Artist - Title - Year Manhattan Paul - Rock And Roll - 1948 Adolph Hofner & His Texans - Come On And Swing Me - 1938 The Brown's Ferry Four - Naturalized For Heaven - 1949 Jean Shepard - The Waltz of the Angels - 1961 Fats Waller - Truckin' - 1935 Fred Astaire - Puttin' On The Ritz - 1930 Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - The Twist - 1959 Stray Dawg And The Wolves - Tell Her That You Love Her - 2025 The Four Internes - Going Back To Jesus - 1952 The Yellow Jackets - Husking Bee - 1930 Slim Gaillard - Groove Juice Special - 1946 The Platters - Love All Night - 1954 Tampa Red - Love Her with a Feeling - 1938 Dennis Brown - Money in My Pocket - 1972 Betty Harris - I'll Be A Liar - 1963 Slim Harpo - I'm Your Bread Maker, Baby - 1967 Rudy Grayzell - Duck Tail - 1956 Bill Doggett with Earl Bostic - The Bo-Do Rock - 1956