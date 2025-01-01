The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 5, 2025, midnight
This week's show looks at dance crazes down through the years, we've got a 1948 record titled Rock and Roll by Manhattan Paul, an early Platters record made before they developed their polished sound, some blues from an up-and-coming Texas group as well as Tampa Red, Slim Harpo and much more.
Artist - Title - Year
Manhattan Paul - Rock And Roll - 1948
Adolph Hofner & His Texans - Come On And Swing Me - 1938
The Brown's Ferry Four - Naturalized For Heaven - 1949
Jean Shepard - The Waltz of the Angels - 1961
Fats Waller - Truckin' - 1935
Fred Astaire - Puttin' On The Ritz - 1930
Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - The Twist - 1959
Stray Dawg And The Wolves - Tell Her That You Love Her - 2025
The Four Internes - Going Back To Jesus - 1952
The Yellow Jackets - Husking Bee - 1930
Slim Gaillard - Groove Juice Special - 1946
The Platters - Love All Night - 1954
Tampa Red - Love Her with a Feeling - 1938
Dennis Brown - Money in My Pocket - 1972
Betty Harris - I'll Be A Liar - 1963
Slim Harpo - I'm Your Bread Maker, Baby - 1967
Rudy Grayzell - Duck Tail - 1956
Bill Doggett with Earl Bostic - The Bo-Do Rock - 1956

