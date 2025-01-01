Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Manhattan Paul - Rock And Roll - 1948

Adolph Hofner & His Texans - Come On And Swing Me - 1938

The Brown's Ferry Four - Naturalized For Heaven - 1949

Jean Shepard - The Waltz of the Angels - 1961

Fats Waller - Truckin' - 1935

Fred Astaire - Puttin' On The Ritz - 1930

Hank Ballard & The Midnighters - The Twist - 1959

Stray Dawg And The Wolves - Tell Her That You Love Her - 2025

The Four Internes - Going Back To Jesus - 1952

The Yellow Jackets - Husking Bee - 1930

Slim Gaillard - Groove Juice Special - 1946

The Platters - Love All Night - 1954

Tampa Red - Love Her with a Feeling - 1938

Dennis Brown - Money in My Pocket - 1972

Betty Harris - I'll Be A Liar - 1963

Slim Harpo - I'm Your Bread Maker, Baby - 1967

Rudy Grayzell - Duck Tail - 1956

Bill Doggett with Earl Bostic - The Bo-Do Rock - 1956