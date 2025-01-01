Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Ella Mae Morse - Lovey Dovey - 1954

Sonny Boy Williamson - Don't Start Me Talkin' - 1955

Wally Black - I'm A Country Boy - 1960

The Dixie Hummingbirds - Make One Step - 1959

B.B. King - Can't We Talk It Over - 1956

Nat Gonella - Flat Foot Floogie - 1938

Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Good for Nothin' - 2025

Lulu Belle & Scotty - Sugar Babe - 1935

Mabel Scott - Baseball Boogie - 1950

Sister Wynona Carr - The Ball Game - 1952

The Manhattan Brothers - Lakutshon' Ilanga - 1969

Lionel Hampton Orchestra - Jack the Bellboy - 1940

David Wilcox - Easy Like Rain - 2000

Les Paul & Mary Ford - Nuevo Laredo - 1956

Hank Thompson - Humpty Dumpty Heart - 1948

The Five Keys - Whippety Whirl - 1957

The Little Darlings - Little Bit O' Soul - 1964

Little Richard - Can't Believe You Wanna Leave - 1957

Benny Goodman - Doctor Heckle And Mr. Jibe - 1933