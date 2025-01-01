Don't miss this week's show for your usual hit of vintage blues, country, gospel, pop and whatever. You'll hear Sonny Boy Williamson II, Lulu Belle & Scotty, the Dixie Hummingbirds, Les Paul and Mary Ford and, of course - some baseball songs. Go Jays! You'll also hear newer music from fellow-travellers Weepin' Dave and David Wilcox.
Artist - Title - Year Ella Mae Morse - Lovey Dovey - 1954 Sonny Boy Williamson - Don't Start Me Talkin' - 1955 Wally Black - I'm A Country Boy - 1960 The Dixie Hummingbirds - Make One Step - 1959 B.B. King - Can't We Talk It Over - 1956 Nat Gonella - Flat Foot Floogie - 1938 Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Good for Nothin' - 2025 Lulu Belle & Scotty - Sugar Babe - 1935 Mabel Scott - Baseball Boogie - 1950 Sister Wynona Carr - The Ball Game - 1952 The Manhattan Brothers - Lakutshon' Ilanga - 1969 Lionel Hampton Orchestra - Jack the Bellboy - 1940 David Wilcox - Easy Like Rain - 2000 Les Paul & Mary Ford - Nuevo Laredo - 1956 Hank Thompson - Humpty Dumpty Heart - 1948 The Five Keys - Whippety Whirl - 1957 The Little Darlings - Little Bit O' Soul - 1964 Little Richard - Can't Believe You Wanna Leave - 1957 Benny Goodman - Doctor Heckle And Mr. Jibe - 1933