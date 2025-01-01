The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Oct. 12, 2025, midnight
Don't miss this week's show for your usual hit of vintage blues, country, gospel, pop and whatever. You'll hear Sonny Boy Williamson II, Lulu Belle & Scotty, the Dixie Hummingbirds, Les Paul and Mary Ford and, of course - some baseball songs. Go Jays! You'll also hear newer music from fellow-travellers Weepin' Dave and David Wilcox.
Artist - Title - Year
Ella Mae Morse - Lovey Dovey - 1954
Sonny Boy Williamson - Don't Start Me Talkin' - 1955
Wally Black - I'm A Country Boy - 1960
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Make One Step - 1959
B.B. King - Can't We Talk It Over - 1956
Nat Gonella - Flat Foot Floogie - 1938
Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Good for Nothin' - 2025
Lulu Belle & Scotty - Sugar Babe - 1935
Mabel Scott - Baseball Boogie - 1950
Sister Wynona Carr - The Ball Game - 1952
The Manhattan Brothers - Lakutshon' Ilanga - 1969
Lionel Hampton Orchestra - Jack the Bellboy - 1940
David Wilcox - Easy Like Rain - 2000
Les Paul & Mary Ford - Nuevo Laredo - 1956
Hank Thompson - Humpty Dumpty Heart - 1948
The Five Keys - Whippety Whirl - 1957
The Little Darlings - Little Bit O' Soul - 1964
Little Richard - Can't Believe You Wanna Leave - 1957
Benny Goodman - Doctor Heckle And Mr. Jibe - 1933

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 12, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 