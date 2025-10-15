Our guest this week is Knowa De Baraso… one of the youngest faces of the Democratic Party, one of the sharpest minds covering politics, and one of the rising stars in the podcasting space
In the first half of the show, we discuss the leaked chat messages from young Republican leadership across the country and make connections to historical leaks that have also given insight in to the racist, toxic culture that is often very pronounced in this country’s political right.
In the second half of the show, we have a conversation with Knowa De Baraso about the future of liberal politics and the places that young people occupy in the political equation.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.