Summary: Our guest this week is Knowa De Baraso… one of the youngest faces of the Democratic Party, one of the sharpest minds covering politics, and one of the rising stars in the podcasting space



In the first half of the show, we discuss the leaked chat messages from young Republican leadership across the country and make connections to historical leaks that have also given insight in to the racist, toxic culture that is often very pronounced in this country’s political right.



In the second half of the show, we have a conversation with Knowa De Baraso about the future of liberal politics and the places that young people occupy in the political equation.

