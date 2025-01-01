This week's show features down-home blues courtesy of Dr. Ross, smooth harmony delivered by the Golden Gate Quartet, a sentimental ballad by the Mills Brothers, plus lively gospel, honky-tonk country and a "British Invasion" star who was bigger than the Beatles, for a while, at least.
Artist - Title - Year Doctor Ross - Doctor Ross Boogie - 1951 Rusty & Doug (Kershaw) - You'll See - 1957 Golden Gate Quartet - Walk With Jesus Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - I've Been So Good - 1946 Louis Armstrong And The Mills Brothers - The Old Folks At Home - 1937 Johnnie & Jack & The Tennessee Mountain Boys - Down South In New Orleans - 1953 Suzie Vinnick - Crazy 'Bout Lovin' Me - 2011 Hadda Brooks Trio - Juke Box Boogie - 1949 The Ethiopians - The Whip - 1967 Jimmy Beasley - I'm so Blue - 1957 Billy Jack Wills - For You My Love - 1954 Johnny Horton - Words - 1954 Dorothy Love Coates & The Original Gospel Harmonettes - No Hiding Place - 1955 Tony Borders - Love And A Friend - 1967 Nappy Brown - Little By Little - 1956 Helen Shapiro - I Don't Care - 1962 Little Willie John - Every Beat Of My Heart - 1962 The Neons - Angel Face - 1956 Oscar McLollie And His Honey Jumpers - Roll Hot Rod Roll - 1955 Don Messer and his Islanders - Globetrotters Jig - 1953