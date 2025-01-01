Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Doctor Ross - Doctor Ross Boogie - 1951

Rusty & Doug (Kershaw) - You'll See - 1957

Golden Gate Quartet - Walk With Jesus

Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - I've Been So Good - 1946

Louis Armstrong And The Mills Brothers - The Old Folks At Home - 1937

Johnnie & Jack & The Tennessee Mountain Boys - Down South In New Orleans - 1953

Suzie Vinnick - Crazy 'Bout Lovin' Me - 2011

Hadda Brooks Trio - Juke Box Boogie - 1949

The Ethiopians - The Whip - 1967

Jimmy Beasley - I'm so Blue - 1957

Billy Jack Wills - For You My Love - 1954

Johnny Horton - Words - 1954

Dorothy Love Coates & The Original Gospel Harmonettes - No Hiding Place - 1955

Tony Borders - Love And A Friend - 1967

Nappy Brown - Little By Little - 1956

Helen Shapiro - I Don't Care - 1962

Little Willie John - Every Beat Of My Heart - 1962

The Neons - Angel Face - 1956

Oscar McLollie And His Honey Jumpers - Roll Hot Rod Roll - 1955

Don Messer and his Islanders - Globetrotters Jig - 1953