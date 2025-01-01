The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2025, midnight
This week's show features down-home blues courtesy of Dr. Ross, smooth harmony delivered by the Golden Gate Quartet, a sentimental ballad by the Mills Brothers, plus lively gospel, honky-tonk country and a "British Invasion" star who was bigger than the Beatles, for a while, at least.
Artist - Title - Year
Doctor Ross - Doctor Ross Boogie - 1951
Rusty & Doug (Kershaw) - You'll See - 1957
Golden Gate Quartet - Walk With Jesus
Eddie "Mr. Cleanhead" Vinson & His Orchestra - I've Been So Good - 1946
Louis Armstrong And The Mills Brothers - The Old Folks At Home - 1937
Johnnie & Jack & The Tennessee Mountain Boys - Down South In New Orleans - 1953
Suzie Vinnick - Crazy 'Bout Lovin' Me - 2011
Hadda Brooks Trio - Juke Box Boogie - 1949
The Ethiopians - The Whip - 1967
Jimmy Beasley - I'm so Blue - 1957
Billy Jack Wills - For You My Love - 1954
Johnny Horton - Words - 1954
Dorothy Love Coates & The Original Gospel Harmonettes - No Hiding Place - 1955
Tony Borders - Love And A Friend - 1967
Nappy Brown - Little By Little - 1956
Helen Shapiro - I Don't Care - 1962
Little Willie John - Every Beat Of My Heart - 1962
The Neons - Angel Face - 1956
Oscar McLollie And His Honey Jumpers - Roll Hot Rod Roll - 1955
Don Messer and his Islanders - Globetrotters Jig - 1953

Full show, no breaks
00:58:00 1 Oct. 19, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 