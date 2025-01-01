Suzanne Yatim joins us to discuss the updates coming from Gaza and to give her insights on how the 2024 presidential election has shaped the war, how the ceasefire is playing out, and her thoughts on the protests that have drawn attention to the conflict.
In the first half of the show, we discuss the political developments over the last year that have led to the outcomes we continued to see in Gaza. We discuss the strategies deployed by voters to compel the government to take the war in Gaza seriously, and reflect on things that worked and things that didn’t.
In the second half of the show, we discuss the ceasefire in place in Gaza and the subsequent violations, the protests that took place over the past two years, and shared some optimism about the future of Gaza and the West Bank.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.