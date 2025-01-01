Summary: Suzanne Yatim joins us to discuss the updates coming from Gaza and to give her insights on how the 2024 presidential election has shaped the war, how the ceasefire is playing out, and her thoughts on the protests that have drawn attention to the conflict.



In the first half of the show, we discuss the political developments over the last year that have led to the outcomes we continued to see in Gaza. We discuss the strategies deployed by voters to compel the government to take the war in Gaza seriously, and reflect on things that worked and things that didn’t.



In the second half of the show, we discuss the ceasefire in place in Gaza and the subsequent violations, the protests that took place over the past two years, and shared some optimism about the future of Gaza and the West Bank.

