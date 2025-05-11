Today’s Guest is the author of the book “Navigating School Board Politics” and an associate professor at Arizona State University. Dr. Carrie Sampson’s research focuses on K-12 educational leadership, policymaking and equity, with particular emphasis on school boards, districts, and community advocacy. She serves as a fellow for the National Education Policy Center and the Black Education Research Center.
In the first half of the show, Dr. Sampson explains the importance of local politics especially as it relates to school boards and the education system at large in the United States.
In the second half of the show, Dr. Sampson walks us through the terms that have been coopted and misinterpreted by the political right.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
