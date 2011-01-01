The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 2, 2025, midnight
Fun and rhythm continues on Backbeat, every week is a new show. Where else can you hear Big Joe Turner, Cousin Emmy, Happy Fats and Eddy Arnold all in one show? You'll also hear the teenage gospel group where future soul star Candi Staton got her start, as well as obscure rockabilly, blues from Brandon Isaac and a Chuck Berry classic.
Artist - Title - Year
Big Joe Turner - Boogie Woogie Country Girl - 1956
Joe Franklin - Hillbilly Boy - 1953
Varetta Dillard - Love And Wine - 1951
Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Blow Mr Jackson - 1947
Tracy Nelson - I Know It's A Sin - 2011
Southern Sons Quartette - My God Is A Mighty Man -
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Free Little Bird - 1947
Happy Fats & Rayne Bo Ramblers - Gran Prairie - 1940
Eddy Arnold - I'll Hold You In My Heart (Till I Can Hold You In My Arms) - 1947
Jewell Gospel Trio - Precious Lord, Take My Hand - 1955
The Du Droppers - Can't Do Sixty No More - 1952
Nellie Lutcher - He's a Real Gone Guy - 1947
Vance Morris & His Alabama Playboys - Crazy About the Boogie - 1951
Harmonica "Blues King" Harris - Blues King Mango - 1956
Brandon Isaak - Best You Can - 2014
Roger Miller - Don't We All Have The Right - 1970
Fats Domino - Love Me - 1954
Paul Wheatley - I'm Not Movin' -
Chuck Berry - Carol - 1958
Floyd Cramer - Chattanooga Choo Choo - 1962

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 2, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 