Fun and rhythm continues on Backbeat, every week is a new show. Where else can you hear Big Joe Turner, Cousin Emmy, Happy Fats and Eddy Arnold all in one show? You'll also hear the teenage gospel group where future soul star Candi Staton got her start, as well as obscure rockabilly, blues from Brandon Isaac and a Chuck Berry classic.
Artist - Title - Year Big Joe Turner - Boogie Woogie Country Girl - 1956 Joe Franklin - Hillbilly Boy - 1953 Varetta Dillard - Love And Wine - 1951 Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Blow Mr Jackson - 1947 Tracy Nelson - I Know It's A Sin - 2011 Southern Sons Quartette - My God Is A Mighty Man - Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Free Little Bird - 1947 Happy Fats & Rayne Bo Ramblers - Gran Prairie - 1940 Eddy Arnold - I'll Hold You In My Heart (Till I Can Hold You In My Arms) - 1947 Jewell Gospel Trio - Precious Lord, Take My Hand - 1955 The Du Droppers - Can't Do Sixty No More - 1952 Nellie Lutcher - He's a Real Gone Guy - 1947 Vance Morris & His Alabama Playboys - Crazy About the Boogie - 1951 Harmonica "Blues King" Harris - Blues King Mango - 1956 Brandon Isaak - Best You Can - 2014 Roger Miller - Don't We All Have The Right - 1970 Fats Domino - Love Me - 1954 Paul Wheatley - I'm Not Movin' - Chuck Berry - Carol - 1958 Floyd Cramer - Chattanooga Choo Choo - 1962