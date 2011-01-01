Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Big Joe Turner - Boogie Woogie Country Girl - 1956

Joe Franklin - Hillbilly Boy - 1953

Varetta Dillard - Love And Wine - 1951

Joe Liggins & His Honeydrippers - Blow Mr Jackson - 1947

Tracy Nelson - I Know It's A Sin - 2011

Southern Sons Quartette - My God Is A Mighty Man -

Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Free Little Bird - 1947

Happy Fats & Rayne Bo Ramblers - Gran Prairie - 1940

Eddy Arnold - I'll Hold You In My Heart (Till I Can Hold You In My Arms) - 1947

Jewell Gospel Trio - Precious Lord, Take My Hand - 1955

The Du Droppers - Can't Do Sixty No More - 1952

Nellie Lutcher - He's a Real Gone Guy - 1947

Vance Morris & His Alabama Playboys - Crazy About the Boogie - 1951

Harmonica "Blues King" Harris - Blues King Mango - 1956

Brandon Isaak - Best You Can - 2014

Roger Miller - Don't We All Have The Right - 1970

Fats Domino - Love Me - 1954

Paul Wheatley - I'm Not Movin' -

Chuck Berry - Carol - 1958

Floyd Cramer - Chattanooga Choo Choo - 1962