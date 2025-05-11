The New Class of Democratic Female Leadership / Do Ex MAGA Deserve Forgiveness?

Subtitle: 11/5/25 – 11/11/25

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 6, 2025, midnight

Summary: In the first half of the show, we discuss the newly elected female Democratic leadership, several reasons people dislike Trump, and how the president has been flip-flopping with his position on whether or not to allow SNAP benefit payouts



In the second half of the show, we discuss a DL Hughley interview with TMZ and ask ‘Do ex-MAGA deserve forgiveness? We also discuss a forthcoming nationwide economic boycott blackout scheduled to start Nov. 25th. We give the reasons behind the move, the potential impact, and how to be most effective with boycotting in general.



Credits: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Notes: Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse.

Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher





