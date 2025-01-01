Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Wynonie Harris - Wasn't That Good? - 1953

Sidney Bechet & His New Orleans Feetwarmers - V-Disc Blues - 1944

Dinah Washington - There'll Be a Jubilee - 1956

Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - I'm On My Way to the Old Home - 1952

Soulstack - Warm Bed To Sleep On - 2013

Silvertone Singers - I Got a Home in That Rock - 1953

Maxine Sullivan - Every Time We Say Goodbye - 1945

Texas Ruby - Don't You Lie to Me - 1945

Slim Guitar And His Band - Mapai Busuku - 1959

Howlin' Wolf - My Baby Told Me -

Slim Gaillard - Jumpin' At the Record Shop - 1946

The Blind Boys of Alabama - I've Been Born Again - 1957

The Davis Sisters - Don't Take Him For Granted - 1956

Doc Watson - Nashville Pickin' - 1966

Johnny Cash - Five Feet High & Rising - 1959

Lightnin Slim - I'm A Rolling Stone - 1957

Barbara Lynn - You Can't Be Satisfied - 1963

The Tokens - Tonight I Fell In Love - 1961

Lew Williams - Bop Bop Ba Doo Bop - 1956

Ace Harris Orchestra - After Hours - 1946