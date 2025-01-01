The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 9, 2025, midnight
This week we have some songs about soldiers coming home, or just about home in general, from the likes of Dinah Washington, Bill Monroe, Soulstack, and the Silvertone Singers. We'll also hear Johnny Cash reminisce about a flood, Slim Gaillard's ode to the record shop and husband-and-wife team Texas Ruby and Curly Fox.
Artist - Title - Year
Wynonie Harris - Wasn't That Good? - 1953
Sidney Bechet & His New Orleans Feetwarmers - V-Disc Blues - 1944
Dinah Washington - There'll Be a Jubilee - 1956
Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - I'm On My Way to the Old Home - 1952
Soulstack - Warm Bed To Sleep On - 2013
Silvertone Singers - I Got a Home in That Rock - 1953
Maxine Sullivan - Every Time We Say Goodbye - 1945
Texas Ruby - Don't You Lie to Me - 1945
Slim Guitar And His Band - Mapai Busuku - 1959
Howlin' Wolf - My Baby Told Me -
Slim Gaillard - Jumpin' At the Record Shop - 1946
The Blind Boys of Alabama - I've Been Born Again - 1957
The Davis Sisters - Don't Take Him For Granted - 1956
Doc Watson - Nashville Pickin' - 1966
Johnny Cash - Five Feet High & Rising - 1959
Lightnin Slim - I'm A Rolling Stone - 1957
Barbara Lynn - You Can't Be Satisfied - 1963
The Tokens - Tonight I Fell In Love - 1961
Lew Williams - Bop Bop Ba Doo Bop - 1956
Ace Harris Orchestra - After Hours - 1946

00:58:00 1 Nov. 9, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
