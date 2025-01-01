This week we have some songs about soldiers coming home, or just about home in general, from the likes of Dinah Washington, Bill Monroe, Soulstack, and the Silvertone Singers. We'll also hear Johnny Cash reminisce about a flood, Slim Gaillard's ode to the record shop and husband-and-wife team Texas Ruby and Curly Fox.
Artist - Title - Year Wynonie Harris - Wasn't That Good? - 1953 Sidney Bechet & His New Orleans Feetwarmers - V-Disc Blues - 1944 Dinah Washington - There'll Be a Jubilee - 1956 Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - I'm On My Way to the Old Home - 1952 Soulstack - Warm Bed To Sleep On - 2013 Silvertone Singers - I Got a Home in That Rock - 1953 Maxine Sullivan - Every Time We Say Goodbye - 1945 Texas Ruby - Don't You Lie to Me - 1945 Slim Guitar And His Band - Mapai Busuku - 1959 Howlin' Wolf - My Baby Told Me - Slim Gaillard - Jumpin' At the Record Shop - 1946 The Blind Boys of Alabama - I've Been Born Again - 1957 The Davis Sisters - Don't Take Him For Granted - 1956 Doc Watson - Nashville Pickin' - 1966 Johnny Cash - Five Feet High & Rising - 1959 Lightnin Slim - I'm A Rolling Stone - 1957 Barbara Lynn - You Can't Be Satisfied - 1963 The Tokens - Tonight I Fell In Love - 1961 Lew Williams - Bop Bop Ba Doo Bop - 1956 Ace Harris Orchestra - After Hours - 1946