This week there's country classics from Patsy Cline, George Jones and Tennessee Ernie Ford. We've got blues from Louisiana Red, Blue Moon Marquee and the little-known Willie Egan plus the first recording of a standard made famous by Elvis and Willie Nelson.
Artist - Title - Year Patsy Cline - Lovesick Blues - 1960 Joe Swift - Alligator Meat - 1949 Merle Kilgore - Funny Feelin' - 1955 The Nic Nacs (With Mickey Champion) - Found Me A Sugar Daddy - 1951 Mahalia Jackson - Didn't It Rain - 1958 Blue Moon Marquee - As I Lay Dying - 2022 Wayne Raney and Delmore Brothers - Red Ball To Natches - 1949 Los Panchos - El Burro Soccaron - 1954 The Selah Jubilee Singers - Walk Together With My Jesus - 1949 Brenda Lee - Always On My Mind - 1972 Owen Gray - Please Let Me Go - 1960 Shirley & Lee - Let The Good Times Roll - 1986 Janis Martin - Love Me Love - 1960 Tennessee Ernie ford - Country Junction - 1949 George Jones - Nothing Can Stop - 1958 Willie Egan - I Can't Understand It - 1956 Brenda Lee (Jones) With The Vocaltones - I Ain't Gonna Give Nobody (None Of My Love) - 1955 Percy Mayfield - How Wrong Can I Be - 1949 Louisiana Red - I'm Too Poor To Die - 1962 Smiley Lewis - Shame, Shame, Shame - 1956 Buddy Johnson - Tuke Number One -