Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Nov. 16, 2025, midnight
This week there's country classics from Patsy Cline, George Jones and Tennessee Ernie Ford. We've got blues from Louisiana Red, Blue Moon Marquee and the little-known Willie Egan plus the first recording of a standard made famous by Elvis and Willie Nelson.
Artist - Title - Year
Patsy Cline - Lovesick Blues - 1960
Joe Swift - Alligator Meat - 1949
Merle Kilgore - Funny Feelin' - 1955
The Nic Nacs (With Mickey Champion) - Found Me A Sugar Daddy - 1951
Mahalia Jackson - Didn't It Rain - 1958
Blue Moon Marquee - As I Lay Dying - 2022
Wayne Raney and Delmore Brothers - Red Ball To Natches - 1949
Los Panchos - El Burro Soccaron - 1954
The Selah Jubilee Singers - Walk Together With My Jesus - 1949
Brenda Lee - Always On My Mind - 1972
Owen Gray - Please Let Me Go - 1960
Shirley & Lee - Let The Good Times Roll - 1986
Janis Martin - Love Me Love - 1960
Tennessee Ernie ford - Country Junction - 1949
George Jones - Nothing Can Stop - 1958
Willie Egan - I Can't Understand It - 1956
Brenda Lee (Jones) With The Vocaltones - I Ain't Gonna Give Nobody (None Of My Love) - 1955
Percy Mayfield - How Wrong Can I Be - 1949
Louisiana Red - I'm Too Poor To Die - 1962
Smiley Lewis - Shame, Shame, Shame - 1956
Buddy Johnson - Tuke Number One -

Full show, no breaks
00:58:00 1 Nov. 16, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
 00:58:00
