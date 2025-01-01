Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Patsy Cline - Lovesick Blues - 1960

Joe Swift - Alligator Meat - 1949

Merle Kilgore - Funny Feelin' - 1955

The Nic Nacs (With Mickey Champion) - Found Me A Sugar Daddy - 1951

Mahalia Jackson - Didn't It Rain - 1958

Blue Moon Marquee - As I Lay Dying - 2022

Wayne Raney and Delmore Brothers - Red Ball To Natches - 1949

Los Panchos - El Burro Soccaron - 1954

The Selah Jubilee Singers - Walk Together With My Jesus - 1949

Brenda Lee - Always On My Mind - 1972

Owen Gray - Please Let Me Go - 1960

Shirley & Lee - Let The Good Times Roll - 1986

Janis Martin - Love Me Love - 1960

Tennessee Ernie ford - Country Junction - 1949

George Jones - Nothing Can Stop - 1958

Willie Egan - I Can't Understand It - 1956

Brenda Lee (Jones) With The Vocaltones - I Ain't Gonna Give Nobody (None Of My Love) - 1955

Percy Mayfield - How Wrong Can I Be - 1949

Louisiana Red - I'm Too Poor To Die - 1962

Smiley Lewis - Shame, Shame, Shame - 1956

Buddy Johnson - Tuke Number One -