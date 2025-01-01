Listen to hear to hear a great singer and pianist from the 1940s who is making her Backbeat debut, the group that pioneered jazz played on stringed instruments in the 1920s, a classic from Lonnie Johnson, rightly called "the father of modern guitar playing" plus country classics, gospel harmony, electrified delta blues from someone you probably never heard of and a lot more. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title - Year Martha Davis - No Deposit, No Return - 1951 Bill Boyd And His Cowboy Ramblers - Get Aboard That Southbound Train - 1935 Todd Rhodes Orchestra (Vocal By Kitty Stevenson) - I Shouldn't Cry - 1951 Joe Venuti's Blue Four - I've found a New Baby - 1930 The Swan Silvertones - Let's Go - 1953 Lonnie Johnson - Fly Right - 1942 Buck Owens - Together Again - 1964 Jenks "Tex" Carman - Possum Twist - 1964 Grandpa Jones - That New Vitamine - 1953 Tampa Red - Stop And Listen Blues - 1931 Annie Laurie - Cuttin' Out - 1949 Ray Charles - I'm Movin On - 1959 Coleman Brothers - You May Run On - 1948 David Vest - Black Dress - 2012 Carl Perkins - Look At That Moon - The Dominoes - Love, Love, Love - 1952 Charlie Booker - Walked All Night - 1952 The Ugly Ducklings - Nothin' - 1966 Buddy Holly - (You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care - 1958 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Hobo