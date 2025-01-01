The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 23, 2025, midnight
Listen to hear to hear a great singer and pianist from the 1940s who is making her Backbeat debut, the group that pioneered jazz played on stringed instruments in the 1920s, a classic from Lonnie Johnson, rightly called "the father of modern guitar playing" plus country classics, gospel harmony, electrified delta blues from someone you probably never heard of and a lot more.
Artist - Title - Year
Martha Davis - No Deposit, No Return - 1951
Bill Boyd And His Cowboy Ramblers - Get Aboard That Southbound Train - 1935
Todd Rhodes Orchestra (Vocal By Kitty Stevenson) - I Shouldn't Cry - 1951
Joe Venuti's Blue Four - I've found a New Baby - 1930
The Swan Silvertones - Let's Go - 1953
Lonnie Johnson - Fly Right - 1942
Buck Owens - Together Again - 1964
Jenks "Tex" Carman - Possum Twist - 1964
Grandpa Jones - That New Vitamine - 1953
Tampa Red - Stop And Listen Blues - 1931
Annie Laurie - Cuttin' Out - 1949
Ray Charles - I'm Movin On - 1959
Coleman Brothers - You May Run On - 1948
David Vest - Black Dress - 2012
Carl Perkins - Look At That Moon -
The Dominoes - Love, Love, Love - 1952
Charlie Booker - Walked All Night - 1952
The Ugly Ducklings - Nothin' - 1966
Buddy Holly - (You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care - 1958
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Hobo

