Summary: Listen to hear to hear a great singer and pianist from the 1940s who is making her Backbeat debut, the group that pioneered jazz played on stringed instruments in the 1920s, a classic from Lonnie Johnson, rightly called "the father of modern guitar playing" plus country classics, gospel harmony, electrified delta blues from someone you probably never heard of and a lot more.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.