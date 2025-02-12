Summary: Today we pull from a public World Government Summit lecture offered by professor of political science, Dr. Roy Casagranda discussing the economic history of the United States as well as the dismantling of the free/low-cost education system once found in the United States.

In the first half of the show, discuss the idea that hard work leads to success. We challenge the idea that a few aligned factors can create a universal pathway to the American dream. We also discuss the systemic barriers and advantages present in society and how certain groups are more likely to encounter these forces.



In the second half of the show, we talk about the shift in the United States’ approach to education after the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. We discuss how an increase in costs was strategically implemented by conservatives to create barriers for would-be protesters and social dissenters.

