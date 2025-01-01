Backbeat chugs along this week with some lively country for a duo known as The Canadian Sweethearts, early Chicago blues, a very early black square dance number, irresistible rockabilly, down-home gospel and Peggy Lee asserts herself.
Artist - Title - Year Dinah Washington - Half As Much - 1952 Hank Williams - I Won't Be Home No More - 1952 Cleophus Robinson, Josephine James - I Can See So Much - 1957 Nelson Romeo - Head Rag Hop - 1929 The Charioteers - Ride, Red, Ride - 1942 The Canadian Sweethearts - No Help Wanted - 1961 Doctor Clayton - Doctor Clayton Blues - 1942 Louis Prima And His Orchestra - Robin Hood - 1944 Peggy Lee - I'm A Woman - 1962 Bernard Hardison With Louis Brooks & His Band - Too Much - 1955 The Manhattan Brothers - Patience & Fortitude - Red Saunders - Summertime - 1954 Jimmy Logsdon - I Wann Be Mama'd - 1951 Lefty Frizzell - Saginaw, Michigan - 1963 The Angelic Gospel Singers - Sometimes I Feel Like My time Ain't Long - 1965 Junior Brooks - Lone Town Blues - 1951 Merrill Moore - Ten, Ten A.M. - 1954 B.B. King - Ten Long Years - 1955 Billy Tate - Single Life - 1955 Jerry Lee Lewis - Down The Line - 1958 The Champs - Chariot Rock - 1958