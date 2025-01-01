The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Nov. 30, 2025, midnight
Backbeat chugs along this week with some lively country for a duo known as The Canadian Sweethearts, early Chicago blues, a very early black square dance number, irresistible rockabilly, down-home gospel and Peggy Lee asserts herself.
Artist - Title - Year
Dinah Washington - Half As Much - 1952
Hank Williams - I Won't Be Home No More - 1952
Cleophus Robinson, Josephine James - I Can See So Much - 1957
Nelson Romeo - Head Rag Hop - 1929
The Charioteers - Ride, Red, Ride - 1942
The Canadian Sweethearts - No Help Wanted - 1961
Doctor Clayton - Doctor Clayton Blues - 1942
Louis Prima And His Orchestra - Robin Hood - 1944
Peggy Lee - I'm A Woman - 1962
Bernard Hardison With Louis Brooks & His Band - Too Much - 1955
The Manhattan Brothers - Patience & Fortitude -
Red Saunders - Summertime - 1954
Jimmy Logsdon - I Wann Be Mama'd - 1951
Lefty Frizzell - Saginaw, Michigan - 1963
The Angelic Gospel Singers - Sometimes I Feel Like My time Ain't Long - 1965
Junior Brooks - Lone Town Blues - 1951
Merrill Moore - Ten, Ten A.M. - 1954
B.B. King - Ten Long Years - 1955
Billy Tate - Single Life - 1955
Jerry Lee Lewis - Down The Line - 1958
The Champs - Chariot Rock - 1958

00:58:00 1 Nov. 30, 2025
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
