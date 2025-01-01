Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Dinah Washington - Half As Much - 1952

Hank Williams - I Won't Be Home No More - 1952

Cleophus Robinson, Josephine James - I Can See So Much - 1957

Nelson Romeo - Head Rag Hop - 1929

The Charioteers - Ride, Red, Ride - 1942

The Canadian Sweethearts - No Help Wanted - 1961

Doctor Clayton - Doctor Clayton Blues - 1942

Louis Prima And His Orchestra - Robin Hood - 1944

Peggy Lee - I'm A Woman - 1962

Bernard Hardison With Louis Brooks & His Band - Too Much - 1955

The Manhattan Brothers - Patience & Fortitude -

Red Saunders - Summertime - 1954

Jimmy Logsdon - I Wann Be Mama'd - 1951

Lefty Frizzell - Saginaw, Michigan - 1963

The Angelic Gospel Singers - Sometimes I Feel Like My time Ain't Long - 1965

Junior Brooks - Lone Town Blues - 1951

Merrill Moore - Ten, Ten A.M. - 1954

B.B. King - Ten Long Years - 1955

Billy Tate - Single Life - 1955

Jerry Lee Lewis - Down The Line - 1958

The Champs - Chariot Rock - 1958