Today’s guest, Bobby Nichols is the former Phoenix Democratic Socialist of America's chapter chair and current member. He is the founder of Arizona Works Together, a pro-union political action committee operating at the state level. Additionally, Bobby Nichols works for the Office of the Arizona Attorney General as a state attorney representing Arizona's Departments of Child Safety and Economic Security in Superior and Administrative Court cases involving the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of minor children and vulnerable adults.
In the first half of the show, we discuss the successes of Democratic Socialist candidates and campaigns around the country and why Democratic Socialism is resonating with people over traditional Democrats. In the second half of the program, we examine the current administration through the lens of Democratic Socialism including tariffs, increased surveillance, and assistance programs.
